Julia Hanson

Julia Hanson, a 2022 graduate of Prior Lake High School, recorded 33 kills in 10 matches played in her first season at the University of Minnesota.

 Courtesy photo/ University of Minnesota

Julia Hanson should play a bigger role this season for the University of Minnesota women’s volleyball team.

The 2022 Prior Lake High School graduate showed flashes of her talent in her first season with the Gophers. She appeared in just 10 matches, recording 33 kills.

Tags

Events