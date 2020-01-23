The Section 6 competition is coming up fast for the Prior Lake alpine ski teams.
Both teams were in action Jan. 21 at Buck Hill in Burnsville with junior Ashley George leading the Laker girls and junior Josh Carlson had the top time for the boys squad.
The Prior Lake girls finished fourth in the team standings with 303 points. Eagan won the title (376). On the boys side, Lakeville South took the top spot (409), while Prior Lake was fifth (242).
The last regular season meet is Jan. 28 at Buck Hill at 3:30 p.m. The Section 6 comepetition is Feb. 4 at Buck Hill stating at 9 a.m.
George will be seeking her fifth straight state appearance. She was third overall in the Jan. 21 race with a combined time of 48.28 on her two runs.
Seventh-grader Annabel McCann was 11th for the Lakers (54.26), ahead of sophomore Emma Gannon (13th, 55.32), sophomore Meg May (15th, 55.81) and sophomore Abby Warmhoff (35th, 67.36).
Other finishes: senior Sophie Gannon (50th, 82.14), junior Daphne Adkins (53rd, 83.51), senior Lily Benko (54th, 86.45), senior Melissa Wyum (62nd, 99.06), junior Maddy Hauenstein (65th), junior Sofie Hansen (68th) and junior Jade Haugen (70th).
For the Prior Lake boys, junior Josh Carlson finished 14th (49.80) to lead the team. Ninth-grader Soren Featherstone was 25th (54.57), followed by eighth-grader Blake Stout (29th, 55.33), sophomore Zander Leining (30th, 55.37) and eighth-grader Braden Doboer (38th, 58.80).
Other finishes: junior Jackson Pettes (41st, 59.91), junior Rafe Walter (43rd, 60.18), seventh-grader Brad Stout (48th, 61.76), eighth-grader Riley Spieler (50th, 62.99), sophomore Tyler Schaefer (59th, 71.79), junior Jace Kahnke (60th, 74.11) and ninth-grader Luke Bloomer (68th).
The state alpine competition is scheduled for Feb. 14 at its annual site, Giants Ridge in Biwabik.