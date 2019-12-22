The Prior Lake girls hockey team will go into the New Year with seven straight losses.

The Lakers dropped to 1-12 overall with a 3-0 loss at Holy Family Dec. 21 in a battle of Section 2AA foes. The Fire scored all three goals in the first period.

Prior Lake will take on two more section squads in back-to-back home games, getting No. 5-ranked Eden Prairie Jan. 2 at 5 p.m., and Shakopee in South Suburban Conference play Jan. 4 at 5:30 p.m.

The Lakers (0-9 in the SSC) are at Lakeville South Jan. 7 in league action at 7 p.m.

In the loss to Holy Family, the Lakers were outshot 34-8. Two of the Fire's three goals in the first period came on the power play.

Senior Bri Elbon started in goal for Prior Lake and finished with 31 saves.

