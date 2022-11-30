Can the Prior Lake gymnastics team make a run at the Section 2AA title?
That’s the hope for Lakers coach Patrick Kloeckner, who has two returning state qualifiers back this season in senior captain Terin Block and sophomore Annie Draine.
New Prague, the Class AA state runner-up last year, is still the team to beat in the section. But can the Lakers close the gap?
“We hope to repeat as section runner-up, giving the section champion from last year, New Prague, a run for their money,” Kloeckner said. “We moved up in conference play last year and look to be even more competitive this year with Rosemount and Farmington being the teams to beat.”
Both Block and Draine made their first-ever state appearances last year.
Block finished 17th in the Class AA all-around competition. She ended up 28th on both the balance beam and the uneven bars, 31st on the floor exercise and 47th on the vault.
Draine won the Section 2AA title on the beam and ended up 15th at state in that event.
Senior captain Isabelle Morgan will also be one to watch for the Lakers this season on the vault and the uneven bars. Junior Sofia Monn and junior captain Reese Huston are also back in the varsity mix.
Others expected to contribute to the team are sophomores Ava Loftness and Brooklynne Thorson.
“Our team, once a young inexperienced team, has multiple girls with two to three years of varsity experience,” Kloeckner said. “We continue to work on mental toughness, which turned into a strength of ours last year. We’ve also learned how to cheer on others’ successes, making an individual sport a true team sport.
“We have a lot of fun in the gym and have high energy meets that encourage our success,” he added.
Prior Lake’s season-high team score last year was 142.050, which the team accomplished at sections. New Prague won with a 145.475.
Wayzata won the state title last year with a score of 146.200.
The Lakers will open the season with their own invitational Dec. 10 at Twin Oaks Middle School. The team’s first South Suburban Conference meet is Dec. 13 at home versus Lakeville North.
This year’s Section 2AA meet will be held Feb. 10. Other teams in the field include Eden Prairie, Waconia, Minnetonka, Chaska/Chanhassen, Bloomington Jefferson and Mankato East.
Prior Lake won the Section 2AA team title in 2013 and finished a program-best seventh at state that year.
The Lakers have had at least one gymnast at state in 13 of the last 14 years. The one season in the span they didn’t was in 2020.
The Class AA state meet is set for March 24-25 at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul. The team competition is first the day, followed by the individual meet.
