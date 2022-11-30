Laker Gymnasts

Senior Terin Block (left) and sophomore Annie Draine competed in the Class AA state individual gymnastics meet for Prior Lake last season.

Can the Prior Lake gymnastics team make a run at the Section 2AA title?

That’s the hope for Lakers coach Patrick Kloeckner, who has two returning state qualifiers back this season in senior captain Terin Block and sophomore Annie Draine.

