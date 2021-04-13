Payton Bloedow is more than just a talented lacrosse player.
The Prior Lake High School senior is a three-sport athlete for the Lakers, while carrying a 4.0 grade-point average. Her talents have not gone unnoticed as she was recently named the school's Athena Award winner.
The award is given out to the most outstanding female senior athlete in metro area high schools. Last year's banquet in May at the Doubletree by Hilton in Bloomington was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
No date has been set for this spring's 49th annual banquet, but it is normally been held in May.
"I was extremely honored to receive this award," Bloedow said. "It’s an amazing feeling to be in the company of the greatest female athletes to ever play at Prior Lake. It’s really exciting to see my hard work being recognized in such a big way. I’m very grateful for this acknowledgment."
Bloedow's talents are evident on the lacrosse field. This spring she'll be in her fifth and final season on the varsity, hoping to lead the Lakers to a second state title.
As a sophomore, Bloedow helped lead Prior Lake to the program's first-ever state championship. Bloedow led the team in goals scored that year with 62.
Bloedow scored 13 goals in three state tournament games, including six in the final, a 17-12 win over Eden Prairie.
The last two springs Bloedow has been selected as one of the 25 top high school players in the nation to watch by US Lacrosse Magazine. Each year, five players selected from each of the regions; Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, Northeast, South and West.
Last spring, Bloedow was the lone Minnesota selected from the midwest, and the only junior of the five picked. She's one of two Minnesotans selected this spring, including Haley Reeck of Edina.
Bloedow and the Lakers never were able set foot on the field last spring to try to defend their state title. The emergence of the pandemic shutdown all spring sports in the state.
So there's extra motivation for Bloedow in her final season with the Lakers. US Lacrosse Magazine has Prior Lake ranked No. 5 among midwest teams. The Lakers are the highest Minnesota team ranked, while Eden Prairie is No. 7.
"Obviously we’re competing for another state title this year," Bloedow said. "I think we have a great chance to go all the way again. I’m especially cherishing this year after everything that happened with the season last year.
"I’m excited to see what the girls will bring to the field this year, hopefully ending with another ring," Bloedow added.
Since 2015, Prior Lake has amassed an incredible 82-10 overall record and a 44-1 mark in the South Suburban Conference. The program heads into this spring having won 36 straight league games.
Bloedow also heads into this season with 123 career goals for the Lakers. She had 29 goals as a ninth-grader, helping Prior Lake to a 15-1 record. The team's only loss was to eventual state champion Apple Valley in the Section 6 title game.
As an eighth-grader, Bloedow had 32 goals, helping Prior Lake take third at state.
Bloedow will play Division I lacrosse next year at Stony Brook University in New York.
"I was very lucky to commit to my dream school and I’m excited to meet the girls and fight for a national championship," Bloedow said.
Bloedow said playing soccer and hockey for Prior Lake has helped her become a better lacrosse player. She had two goals and three assists in 19 games for the Lakers on the ice this past winter.
"Playing two other sports has been extremely helpful," Bloedow said. "I would say the biggest advantage to playing other sports is staying conditioned in the offseason. I’ve also learned new skill sets and strategies that I wouldn’t have learned while only playing lacrosse.
"I’ve been able to meet different people and even build relationships with other lacrosse players before the season," she added. "I’ve been very lucky to have the opportunity to play three sports, and be coached by so many different individuals."