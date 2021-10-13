The Prior Lake soccer teams were both stopped in the Section 2AAA quarterfinals Oct. 12.
The eighth-seeded Laker girls had the daunting task of taking on unbeaten and top-seeded Edina, falling 6-0 to the Hornets.
The sixth-seeded Prior Lake boys lost in an overtime shootout at third-seeded Eden Prairie. The game was tied 1-1 after regulation and the two overtime periods. The Eagles won the shootout 4-3.
The Prior Lake girls finished the season with a 4-9-2 overall mark, 3-5-1 in the South Suburban Conference).
The girls have lost five straight playoffs games in the first round and have a 1-6 postseason record over the last six seasons.
The last time Prior Lake played for a section title was in 2014 when they lost 1-0 to Eden Prairie. The last time the Lakers had a winning record was in 2015 when they finished 6-5-6 overall.
This year's team will have to replace six seniors next year — Lauren Marquardt, Peyton Bloomquist, Sophie Nelson, Liv Gidley, Maddie Michels, Vanessa Marahrens.
Sophomore Isabelle Ohlmann led the girls in goals scored this season with eight. Prior Lake was shutout eight times this fall, including in its last two regular season games and then to Edina.
Juniors Reese Weimerskirch and Lauren Carpenter each had three goals this fall for the Lakers, while junior Cate Hudak had two.
On the boys side, scoring goals was a struggle all fall for the Lakers. The team was shutout 10 times, including in eight straight games midway through the regular season.
Prior Lake scored just 14 goals in 16 games, finishing the season with a 3-11-2 overall mark (1-7-1 in the SSC).
The boys will lose 11 seniors — Isaiah Peters, Cody Jenkins, Eric Nelson, Rohan Elvin, Jack Loftus, Mitchell Fust, Ben Schultz, Warwick Barker, Zachary Gelman and Alex Reishus — so there will be more rebuilding next year for the program.
The Lakers' three wins are the fewest for the program since it joined the top class in 2003. Prior Lake went 4-12 overall (3-6 in the SSC) in the COVID-19 season last fall, where there was no state tournament.
Prior Lake has posted double-digit victories in six of the last 10 years and has had a winning record in eight of the last 13 seasons.
Three years ago, Prior Lake beat Chanhassen in the Section 2AA final to earn the program’s first-ever state berth as a Class 2A program. The Lakers’ other state berth came in 2000 in Class A.