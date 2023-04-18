Jackson Anderson

Prior Lake junior Jackson Anderson is back to lead Prior Lake on the links this spring.

 File photo

Can the Prior Lake boys golf team make a title run in its last season in Section 2AAA?

The Lakers have 14 returning players, including junior Jackson Anderson who ended up 64th in the Class 3A state tournament last season with rounds of 83 and 80 at Bunker Hills Golf Club in Coon Rapids.

