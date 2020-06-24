The annual Busselman Summer Baseball Camp is set for July 13-16 and July 20-23 at Ryan Felds in Prior Lake.
Former Prior Lake Coach Darwin Busselman, who coached the Lakers for 42 years before retiring in 2010, runs the camp for grades 1 through 6.
The cost is $130 per person for the two weeks. The camp for grades 1, 2 and 3 will be from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., and grades 4, 5 and 6 will go from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
All skill levels from the Prior Lake Athletics for Youth in-house and traveling programs are welcome. The goal of the camp is to have fun and foster concentrated skill development under the supervision of experienced coaches.
The camp will also follow P.L.A.Y. COVID-19 guidelines with the target of 40 participants per camp.
More information, including a registration form, is available on the Busselman Baseball Camp Facebook page @busselmanbaseballcamp. Organizers asked those who already registered to send an email to buffbusselman@gmail.com to confirm or cancel your registration.