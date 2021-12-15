The Prior Lake girls basketball team opened the South Suburban Conference season in dramatic fashion.
Ninth-grader Bree Bowman drained a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Lakers to a 48-47 home win over Rosemount Dec. 14. She finished with 13 points.
Prior Lake went into the game off of a tough 60-22 at home loss to No. 4-ranked Eden Prairie Dec. 7. The Lakers earned a 51-44 win over Champlin Park in the Breakdown Tip Off Classic in Hopkins Dec. 4.
Prior Lake opened the season with a 55-38 road win at Robbinsdale Cooper Dec. 2 behind 12 point from sophomore Cecilia McNair.
Prior Lake has only three varsity players back from last year's that finished 12-6 overall in coach Demondi Johnson's first season as coach. The Lakers have only one senior in Sarah Krouse on the varsity roster.
Johnson has four ninth-graders and five sophomores getting varsity minutes through the first four games, so there will be learning curves for the Lakers throughout the season.
Against Rosemount, it was tie game at 45-45 with a minute to go. The Irish looked to have scored the game-winning basket with 6.5 seconds left to play before Bowman's late heroics won it for Prior Lake.
Carter also scored 13 points for the Lakers in the win, while sophomore Anna Van Helden finished with nine. Sophomores Avery Moeller and Julia Thoms both scored four points, while junior Lauren Pawlyshn had three.
Against Eden Prairie, the Lakers trailed 29-13 at the break and couldn't recover against one of the Section 2AAAA favorites. Carter, Van Helden and sophomore Lily Shaver each had four points in the defeat.
Three Section 2AAAA teams are ranked in the Class 4A, including No. 2 Minnetonka and No. 6 Chaska, the defending Class 4A state champs. So Prior Lake is going to have to grow up fast with its young roster to compete come playoff time.
In the win over Champlin Park, the Lakers led 29-17 at the break and never looked back. Moeller and Pawlyshn each scored 12 points to lead the team. Bowman scored eight points, while Van Helden scored seven and Carter added four.
In the season opener, McNair led Prior Lake with 12 points, while Moeller was also in double figures with 10. Bowman chipped in nine points, while Carter scored six.