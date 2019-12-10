The Prior Lake boys basketball team earned a split in two games against Section 2AAAA foes.
But the loss was a rematch of last year's section title game.
Top-ranked Eden Prairie was too much for the No. 4 Lakers in a 79-58 win Dec. 7 in the Breakdown Tip Off Classic in Hopkins. It was second straight double-digit win for the Eagles over Prior Lake, including 62-45 in last year's Section 2AAAA final.
The Lakers (2-1 overall) went into the Tip Off Classic off of a 89-68 home win over Minnetonka Dec. 5 behind 39 points from senior forward Dawson Garcia.
Prior Lake will open the South Suburban Conference season Dec. 17 at home versus Rosemount at 7 p.m. The Lakers will close out 2019 in the Granite City Classic at St. Cloud State University, taking on No. 2 Park Center Dec. 27 at 5:15 p.m. and Champlin Park the next day at 1 p.m.
Against Eden Prairie, it was a 26-22 game in the first half before the Eagles made their move. They went on a 14-6 run to go up 40-28 and before the Lakers' knew it they were down 67-45 with just over six minutes to play.
Garcia finished with 26 points, while grabbing six rebounds. Senior guard Tyree Ihenacho finished with 16 points, six rebounds and four assists for the Lakers.
In the win over Minnetonka, Ihenacho and junior Kyle McCullough were in double figures with 16 and 12 points, respectively. Junior Tommy Mestnik scored 7 points, while senior Nate Bach had 5 and sophomore Malcolm Jones and senior DJ Doyer both finished with 4 points.
The Lakers were up 43-39 at the break before outscoring the Skippers 46-29 in the second half.