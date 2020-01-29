The Prior Lake boys basketball team knows how to win in overtime, at least on the road in Lakeville.
Senior Dawson Garcia poured in 40 points in the Lakers' 87-84 South Suburban Conference victory over Lakeville North Jan. 28. Back on Jan. 10, Prior Lake won 71-64 in overtime at Lakeville South.
Meanwhile, the Lakers (9-5 overall, 6-2 in the SSC) went over the century mark with a 107-84 victory versus Burnsville Jan. 23. Garcia scored 42.
Prior Lake has a big game at No. 10-ranked Chaska Jan. 30 and was in SSC play Jan. 31 at home to Apple Valley. The Lakers will be at Rosemount Feb. 4 and home to No. 4 Shakopee Feb. 7 in league games. All four contests start at 7 p.m.
Chaska and Shakopee are both strong Section 2AAAA foes. The Sabers beat Prior Lake 80-63 in the first meeting back on Jan. 7.
Winning close games will only give the team more confidence in the second half of the conference season, Lakers Coach Jon Miller said.
If Prior Lake wants to be a top-two seed in the Section 2AAAA, it needs wins over Chaska (13-3) and Shakopee (13-3). Top-ranked Eden Prairie (16-0) will be the No. 1 seed.
Against Lakeville North, Garcia hit the 40-point mark for the third time this season.
"Dawson had an amazing game; they had no answer for him on the inside," Miller said. "He would have had more points, but he was on the bench for 12 minutes in the first half in foul trouble again."
Senior Tyree Ihenacho and sophomore Malcolm Jones both finished with 11 points for the Lakers, while senior Nate Bach scored 10. Senior D.J. Doyen chipped in 5 points.
"I was really pleased with how we battled back in the last five minutes of the game to get to overtime," Miller said. "We were down 7 with five minutes to go, and we made stops on the defensive end and attacked the basket.
"Malcolm was tough down the stretch, hitting key baskets at the end of regulation and in overtime," Miller added.
In the win over Burnsville, the Lakers scored 63 points in the second half after leading by 13 at the break (44-31).
Ihenacho finished with 20 points, and junior Tommy Mestnik scored 13 and Jones had 12.