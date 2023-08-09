HOVEN, S.D. — After Curtis LeMair unexpectedly passed away during his freshman year at Northern State University, his family decided to dedicate their land near Hoven to a cause that would have made Curtis proud.

LeMair passed away in his dorm room on the university’s campus from sudden cardiac arrest Oct. 7, 2018. He was just eight weeks into his career as a wrestler at Northern State.

Editor’s note: To view the broadcast story by Dakota News Now, visit: www.dakotanewsnow.com/2023/07/26/camp-curty-keeps-memory-nsu-wrestler-alive.

