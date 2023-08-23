The Prior Lake football team always has state aspirations, and this season is no different.
But can the Lakers be able to get over the hump in the Class 6A playoffs? It takes two wins to get to the state quarterfinals, something the program has not done since 2017.
Prior Lake lost 28-27 at home to East Ridge in the second round of the playoffs last fall. In 2021, East Ridge eliminated the Lakers in the first round with a 31-17 victory.
Prior Lake finished 6-4 last fall and graduated a strong senior class. But there is some talent returning, starting on the defensive line with Jide Abasiri. The 6-foot-6, 280-pound senior has already committed to play football in the Big Ten at the University of Minnesota.
Senior Aidan Horel is back on the offensive line. The 6-4, 300-pounder is entering his third season as a starter.
If games are won in the trenches, Prior Lake will have some big bodies to lean on, including senior center Cael Becker and senior defensive end Reid Permuth. Sophomore Ethan Beckman also looks to be part of the offensive line.
We have good size this year on our offensive and defensive lines," Prior Lake coach Matt Gegenheimer said. "We had a really good offseason in the weight room, a lot of strong kids."
Senior Hunter MacGillvray and junior Levi Eiter return to the backfield, while senior Josh Burns should get some carries. Eiter ran for 468 yards and four touchdowns last fall, while MacGillvray had 317 yards on the ground and four scores.
Senior Jaxon Barrett looks to head the receiving group.
Defensively, senior Jason Green returns at linebacker, while senior Drew Hendrickson will be part of that unit. Senior Josh Marcinkevich is back at safety, while senior Will Bauleke will play cornerback.
Sophomore Skyler Warner and senior Javin Johnson will add more size to the defensive line.
"We will have some guys without much Friday night experience, so they will have a learning curve to go through," Gegenheimer said. "But they should be very good players for us when all is said and done."
The Lakers will play only three teams from last year's schedule — Shakopee, Edina and Eden Prairie. The rest of the schedule sees three new Lake Conference squads and two from the Suburban East Conference.
Prior Lake opens the season Aug. 31 at home versus Forest Lake at 7 p.m.
The rest of the schedule includes:
- Sept. 8: at Shakopee
- Sept. 14: vs Eden Prairie
- Sept. 22: at Minnetonka
- Sept. 29: vs Edina
- Oct. 6: at Wayzata
- Oct. 13 vs Woodbury
- Oct. 18: at Buffalo
"We feel we can be very competitive week to week in both in our district and section play no matter who we play," Gegenheimer said. "With the schedule changes, we will be playing some new teams we haven't played in a while which is exciting."
The playoff loss to East Ridge last year was only the second time the Lakers lost at home in the postseason since the program joined the top class in football in 2003.
Prior Lake is 17-2 at home in the playoffs over the last 20 seasons. On the road, it's a much different story.
Since 2003, Prior Lake is 0-14 on the road in the postseason and 0-4 in neutral-site games, which were all in the state quarterfinals.
Back in April, the Minnesota State High School League realigned sections for football where 32 teams make up Class 6A.
There are two new schools in the top class in Buffalo and Rochester Mayo, while Totino-Grace went down to Class 4A and Brainerd went back down to 5A.
Prior Lake will be seeded with Eden Prairie, Minnetonka, Wayzata, Shakopee, Edina, Hopkins and Buffalo in Section 6AAAAAA.
Rochester Mayo was placed in Section 3AAAAA with Lakeville North, Lakeville South, Burnsville, Eagan, Eastview, Rosemount and Farmington.
Section 4AAAAAA includes East Ridge, Stillwater, Park, Woodbury, Mounds View, Forest Lake, Roseville and White Bear Lake, while Section 5AAAAA consists of Maple Grove, Blaine, Centennial, Champlin Park, Anoka, St. Michael-Albertville, Coon Rapids and Osseo.
The first round of the Class 6A playoffs start Oct. 27 with the second round Nov. 4.
The state quarterfinals are Nov. 9-10 at four different sites. The semifinals are Nov. 16-17 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, while the title game is also there Nov. 24.
Maple Grove is the defending champion, beating Rosemount 27-10 in last year's final.