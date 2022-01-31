Can the Prior Lake girls hockey team pull off an upset or two in the Section 2AA playoffs.
The Lakers are looking to get the No. 7 seed and will be on the road in the quarterfinals, which are Feb. 11. The semifinals are Feb. 15 with the title game Feb. 18. The final two rounds are at Braemar Ice Arena in Edina.
Prior Lake (6-16-1 overall, 4-12 in the SSC) has just four playoff wins since becoming a Class 2A program at the start of the 2003-04 school year. The Lakers lost 2-0 in the section quarterfinals last year to Minnetonka and fell 7-0 the year before to Eden Prairie.
Third-ranked Minnetonka (18-5) and No. 4 Holy Family (18-4-1) will be the top-two seeds in Section 2AA.
Other teams in the field include Shakopee (10-13), Eden Prairie (8-14), Bloomington Jefferson (12-11), Chaska/Chanhassen (9-14) and New Prague (9-10-3).
The Lakers are 1-4 against section squads with their lone win over New Prague (3-0), the two losses to Shakopee (5-1 and 3-1) and one loss to each Jefferson (5-4) and Eden Prairie (3-0).
The six wins for Prior Lake are the most for the program since it was 12-14-1 in the 2017-18 campaign. The Lakers' last winning season was in 2009-10 when the team had 15 wins (15-9-2).
Prior Lake snapped a five-game losing skid Jan. 29 with a 5-3 conference win at Eastvew. Junior Lula Swanson led the way with a hat trick. Juniors Brooke Holmes and Jaiden Zollman also had goals.
Senior Adrienne Zollman finished with two assists, while Holmes, senior Ryane Kearns and junior Ava Guillemette each had one. Sophomore Olivia Hansen finished with 42 saves in goal.
Prior Lake went into the game off of a pair of one-goal league losses at home — 4-3 versus Eagan Jan. 27 and 3-2 against Farmington Jan. 22.
Swanson, senior Lindsey Grove and ninth-grader Tessa Ginkel had the Lakers' goals against Eagan. Grove, Swanson, Holmes and Jaiden Zollman each had assists.
Hansen made 16 saves in goal. She had 23 stops in the loss to Farmington.
Swanson and ninth-grader Sydney Kashmark had the goals for Prior Lake. Guillemette and ninth-grader Abigal Grove each had assists.
Through 23 games, Swanson had a team-best 18 goals to lead Prior Lake, while adding nine assists. Guillemette had 10 goals and nine assists, followed by Holmes (4 goals, 10 assists), Kearns (6 goals, 8 assists), Lindsey Grove (4 goals, 7 assists) and Kashmark (3 goals, 7 assists).
Hansen had two shutouts appearing in 21 games in goal, posting a 3.32 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage.
This year's Class 2A state tournament is set for Feb. 24-26 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Edina is the defending champion, beating Andover 2-1 in last year's title game.
In 2020, Andover beat Edina 5-3 for the state crown.