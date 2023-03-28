The Prior Lake boys track team returns four athletes who earned spots on the Class AAA state medal stand last spring.
Senior Evan Laughridge had the team's best finish taking sixth in the shot put, while junior Derek Baptiste was seventh in the pole vault. Senior Grayson Spronk and junior Hootie Hage were eighth and ninth in the 100 and 3,200 meters, respectively.
Hage was also 13th in the 1,600 for the Lakers, while Spronk is the only member back from the team's 4x100 relay that finished 10th.
"We have a large group of freshmen who we hope will develop as the year goes on," Prior Lake coach Ken Klamm said. "We expect to be competitive at the conference, section and state meets both individually and as a team."
Prior Lake was a little further back in the state team standings last year, finishing tied for 30th. The Lakers shared the Section 2AAA title with Minnetonka.
At the South Suburban Conference Championships, the Lakers were third behind Rosemount and Lakeville South.
Prior Lake was also second behind Rosemount in the Section 3AAA True Team meet. The eight section champions automatically make the state field, along with four wildcard teams, and the Lakers fell short of one of those spots.
Others expected to contribute to Prior Lake this spring are seniors Jake Fier, Ian McKowen, Trace Bowman, Joey Krouse and Vinny DeLuca, juniors Josh Marcinkevich and Hunter MacGillivray, Aiden Horel, Cael Becker and Kyle Rothmeyer and sophomore Ben Macelree.
"Our strength is we have a talented tight-knit group of seniors," Klamm said. "Our numbers are back up after a dip during (the pandemic). We need to develop distance runners, a lot of new faces and some younger guys will need to emerge in those events."
At the Section 2AAA meet last year, Hage was runner-up in both the 1,600 and 3,200 to make the state field, while Spronk was second in the 100, as was Baptiste in the pole vault.
Just missing state was McKowen, who was fourth in the 110 hurdles, as was Marcinkevich in the 400. Fier was fourth in the long jump and sixth in the 200.
Weather permitting, the Lakers will begin their outdoor season at their own invitational April 11. The Section 3AAA True Team will be May 9 in Rosemount, while SSC Championships are set for May 23-24 in Burnsville.
The Section 2AAA prelims will be May 31 with the finals June 2 at Eden Prairie High School.
The Class AAA state competition will be held at St. Michael-Albertville High School for a third straight spring with the prelims June 8 and the finals June 10.
Andover won the state team title last year, followed by runner-up Rosemount and third-place Moorhead.