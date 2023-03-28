The Prior Lake boys track team returns four athletes who earned spots on the Class AAA state medal stand last spring.

Senior Evan Laughridge had the team's best finish taking sixth in the shot put, while junior Derek Baptiste was seventh in the pole vault. Senior Grayson Spronk and junior Hootie Hage were eighth and ninth in the 100 and 3,200 meters, respectively.

Tags

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

Events