Kaia Harvey

Senior Kaia Harvey (22) will be one to watch for Prior Lake on the court this fall.

 Photo by Tom Schardin

The Prior Lake volleyball team will have some big shoes to fill from last year's squad.

The Lakers finished 15-14 overall, while going 7-2 in the highly competitive South Suburban Conference. Prior Lake lost in the first round of Section 2AAAA play, falling in five sets at home to Minnetonka.

Tags

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

Events