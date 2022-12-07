The Prior Lake boys hockey team broke through last season, winning the Section 2AA title to earn the program's first-ever state berth.
The question now for the Lakers going into this winter is can the team stay among the state elite?
Prior Lake will have to replace 11 seniors from that last year's squad that finished fourth at state with a 19-12 overall record, including 12-5 in the South Suburban Conference.
Gone are the eight of the team's top nine scorers, including the top five. Alex Bump, who was a Mr. Hockey finalist last season, finished his senior year with single-season team records in total points (83), goals scored (48) and assists (35).
There is some talent back and, after the Lakers' first two games this season, the success from last year seems to have carried over.
Prior Lake has opened with a pair of SSC wins — 4-2 at Lakeville North Dec. 2 and 4-1 at home to Farmington Dec. 6.
Senior captain Parker Boyce had a pair of goals in the victory over Lakeville North, while juniors Will Emerson and Matthew Pavek each scored once.
Sophomore Brayden Pelcl and Levi Eiter and senior Joe Rice each had a pair of assists. Senior Ben Mickett got the start in goal and finished with 21 saves.
Against Farmington, Prior Lake scored three goals in the second period to take a 3-1 heading into the final frame. Boyce, Rice, senior Brady Kearns and junior Graham Erickson each had one goal.
Junior CJ Sheffield picked up a pair of assists for the Lakers, while Eiter, Pavek, Rice, junior Max Anderson and senior Ben Pfannenstein all had one.
Mickett finished with 11 saves in goal as Prior Lake outshot the Tigers 31-12.
Rice is the Lakers' top returning scorer. He had seven goals and 10 assists last year. Eiter finished with five goals and nine assists, while Emerson had 10 assists and Pfannenstein had eight. Boyce chipped in three goals and four assists.
In goal, Mickett only played in five games last season. He had 3.16 goals-against average and an .864 save percentage.
Prior Lake didn't get ranked in the preseason top 10. Two Section 2AA teams did with Minnetonka opening at No. 1, while Eden Prairie is No. 10.
The Lakers beat Chaska 7-4 in the Section 2AA title game last year, after knocking off Eden Prairie 3-1 in the semifinals.
Holy Family, Shakopee, Chanhassen and Bloomington Jefferson are also in the section field.
Lakeville South is the only SSC team ranked in the preseason poll at No. 7. The Cougars won the league title last year with a 17-1 mark, followed by Lakeville North (13-3) and the Lakers.
Shakopee could also be a sleeper in the SSC, as well as Eastview and Rosemount.
The Lakers will get its first look at Minnetonka on the road Dec. 15 and will play home to Chanhassen Dec. 22.
Prior Lake's annual Hockey for Life Classic is set for Dec. 27-29 at Dakotah! Ice Arena. The Lakers will take on No. 9 St. Thomas Academy in the first game, followed by a rematch with Chaska the next day, before finishing with another league game against Lakeville North.
The Lakers open the New Year at home versus Eden Prairie Jan. 5.
This year's Section 2AA tournament starts Feb. 23 with the quarterfinals with the semifinals Feb. 25. The title game will be March. 1.
The Class AA state tourney is set for March 9-11 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Andover is the defending champion, beating Maple Grove 6-5 in last year's title game.