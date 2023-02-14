Graham Erickson
Photo by Tom Schardin

Can the Prior Lake boys hockey team make another long playoff run like last winter?

The Lakers won the Section 2AA title last season as the No. 4 seed, earning the program's first-ever trip to state. Section seeds come out Feb. 19 and Prior Lake looks to be in the No. 6 spot.

