Can the Prior Lake boys hockey team make another long playoff run like last winter?
The Lakers won the Section 2AA title last season as the No. 4 seed, earning the program's first-ever trip to state. Section seeds come out Feb. 19 and Prior Lake looks to be in the No. 6 spot.
Therefore, the Lakers (11-12-1 overall, 8-6-1 in the South Suburban Conference) will open quarterfinal play Feb. 23 on the road. The semifinals are Feb. 25 and the title game is March 1 with the final two rounds at Braemer Ice Arena in Edina.
Top-ranked Minnetonka (21-2) and No. 4 Chanhassen (20-3) will be the top-two seeds, while Shakopee (14-8) and Holy Family (18-5) look be the next two seeds. Eden Prairie (11-11-1), Chaska (7-15-1) and Bloomington Jefferson (3-19-1) are also in the field.
Prior Lake finally got the best of Shakopee Feb. 11, winning 4-1 at home. The two teams have met three times in SSC play this winter with the Sabers winning 5-1 on the road Feb. 7 and 6-3 at home Jan. 7.
The Lakers also earned a 3-0 win at Chaska Feb. 3. Senior Ben Mickett earned the shutout with 31 saves.
Sophomore Brayden Pelcl and seniors Parker Boyce and Joe Rice each had a goal and an assist for Prior Lake. Senior Ben Pfannenstein also picked up an assist.
In the win over Shakopee, the Lakers outshot the Sabers 32-18 and led 2-1 after two periods of play. Prior Lake dominated the third frame getting goals from Rice and junior Matthew Pavek.
Junior Graham Erickson scored in the first period for the Lakers, while junior CJ Sheffield scored on the power play in the second frame. Pavek, Sheffield, Pfannenstein and junior Will Emerson each had an assist.
Mickett made 17 saves in goal.
In the 5-1 loss to Shakopee, Prior Lake fell behind 2-0 after the first period and was down 5-0 after two frames. Junior Brody Stephany scored in the third period for the Lakers with Emerson and sophomore Tristan Pownall getting the assists.
Mickett finished with 26 saves.
Prior Lake is 5-8-1 since the New Year, including a 4-1 loss versus Chanhassen Jan. 12 and a 3-1 setback at home to Eden Prairie Jan. 5.
Prior Lake is 3-6 against section teams, while also losing to Minnetonka (6-1) and Holy Family (4-3) and beating Chaska twice (7-1).
Through 24 games, Rice had the Lakers' points lead with 27 (12 goals, 15 assists), followed by Boyce (12 goals, 6 assists), sophomore Levi Eiter (4 goals, 11 assists), Pavek (7 goals, 7 assists), Pelcl and Emerson (4 goals, 8 assists), Erickson (8 goals, 4 assists) and Pfannenstein (9 assists).
Mickett has played most of the minutes in goal, posting a 2.37 goals-against average with a .909 save percentage and four shutouts.
This year's Class AA state tourney is set for March 9-11 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Andover is the defending champion, beating Maple Grove 6-5 in last year’s title game.
Prior Lake finished fourth at state last winter.