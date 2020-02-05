The Prior Lake boys swimming team capped off a perfect South Suburban Conference season.
The No. 10-ranked Lakers' depth was too much for Apple Valley Feb. 4 in a 99-82 road victory. Prior Lake also overwhelmed Burnsville Jan. 31 earning a 90-68 home win.
The Lakers will now turn their attention to the Section 2AA meet, which starts Feb. 19 with the prelims and ends Feb. 21 with the finals. Diving is Feb. 20 and all three days are at Pioneer Ridge Middle School in Chaska.
The field is loaded with the likes of No. 1 Minnetonka, No. 3 Chaska/Chanhassen and No. 6 Eden Prairie, along with Shakopee, Bloomington Jefferson, Bloomington Kennedy and Burnsville.
The winning relays and top-two finishers in the individual events make the state field. The top four qualify in diving. The other way to get there is by meeting the state qualifying time.
In the win over Burnsville, junior Tyler Buss won two individual events for the Lakers. He claimed the 50 freestyle with a time of 22.84 and the 100 backstroke (1:00.46).
Junior Gunnar Anderson was tops in the 200 individual medley (2:16.51), while senior Jaden Chant won the 100 butterfly (57.73).
Eighth-grader Kaiden Cheung was victorious in the 100 freestyle (52.63), as was ninth-grader Owen Dwyer in the 100 breaststroke (1:07.33) and senior Owen Mattila in the 500 freestyle (5:26.15).
Mattila, Dwyer and juniors Nicholas Wiedemann and Jackson Mishuk teamed up to win the 200 medley relay (1:50.67). Chant, Mishuk, Mattila and senior Jonathan Williams won the 400 freestyle relay (3:34.98).
Second-place finishes for the Lakers included:
- Chant, Cheung, Buss and junior Nick Archambault in the 200 medley relay (1:48.58)
- Archambault, Wiedemann, junior Connor Thayer and sophomore Alex Beck in the 200 freestyle (1:38.05)
- Eighth-grader Jack Clay, ninth-grader Blake Viger, junior Nathaniel Hawkins and sophomore Adam Mellott in the 400 freestyle relay (3:44.40)
- Beck in the 200 freestyle (2:00.04)
- Wiedemann in the 200 individual medley (2:21.45)
- Thayer in the 50 freestyle (24.14) and the 100 breaststroke (1:11.63)
- Senior James Haas in diving (177:30)
- Mishuk in the 500 freestyle (5:26.34)
- Chant in the 100 backstroke (1:03.47)
In the win over Apple Valley, Buss and Mattila each won two individual events to lead the team. Buss claimed the 100 freestyle (50.39) and the 100 backstroke (59.57), and Mattila won the 50 freestyle (23.34) and the 100 butterfly (57.84).
Chant won the 200 individual medley (2:08.55), while Cheung was tops in the 500 freestyle (5:11.19).
The Lakers won all three relays. Cheung, Chant, Buss and sophomore Levente Szabo won the 200 medley (1:45.19), while Dwyer, Mattila, Viger and eighth-grader Victor Trinh were tops in the 200 freestyle (1:35.90) and Buss, Anderson, Chant and Mattila claimed the 400 freestyle (3:27.41).
Runner-up finishes included:
- Dwyer in the 200 freestyle (1:55.88) and the 100 freestyle (53.15)
- Thayer in the 200 individual medley (2:12.73)
- Anderson in the 50 freestyle (23.62)
- Ninth-grader Blake Wallen in diving (173.70)
- Mellot in the 100 breaststroke (1:10.52).
The Class AA state meet is set for Feb. 27-29 at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center. Prior was 16th in the team standings last year after taking seventh the year before.
The team has been in the top 10 four of the last six seasons, with its best finish being fourth in 2016.
Edina is the defending champion.