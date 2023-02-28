PL State

Senior Terin Block ended her career at Prior Lake at the Class AA state meet Feb. 25, while Lakers coach Patrick Kloeckner was named the State Coach of the Year.

 Submitted photo

Terin Block capped off her stellar career on the Prior Lake gymnastics team at state.

The senior was making her second straight appearance in the all-around, finishing 23rd with a score of 34.862. 

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

