Terin Block capped off her stellar career on the Prior Lake gymnastics team at state.
The senior was making her second straight appearance in the all-around, finishing 23rd with a score of 34.862.
"These past five years on the gymnastics team have truly been unforgettable," Block said. "I remember as an eighth grader I was so scared to come join the high school girls, but I would not change it for anything. I have gained some amazing relationships I will cherish forever.
"My goal while being on the team was to make it to state at least once," Block added. "I was so blessed to have the opportunity to go twice. Such a fun experience, even though it was hard not to have my team on the floor with me. Truly a great way to end my gymnastics career."
Block had her coach with her at state, Patrick Kloecker, and he left being honored as the Class AA Gymnastics Coach of the Year by the Minnesota High School Coaches Association.
"It felt really special to be recognized by my peers," Kloeckner said. "I've only been a head coach for three years, but I've been a judge for eight, so I think that mixture helped with the voting. I try to help other coaches with the ever changing rules and in turn that makes me a better coach."
Kloecker said Block had a strong showing at state, despite a fall on the beam.
"The other three apparatuses went as well as they could have," Kloeckner said. "Terin served as one of the senior captains and we will miss her leadership skills. She has been an extremely hard worker, fantastic team motivator, and all around great human for the time I’ve known her."
Block's best event was the uneven bars where she finished 26th with a score of 8.91. She ended up 27th on the floor (9.17), 42nd on the vault (9.08) and 46th on the beam (7.68).
Last year at state, Block finished 17th in the all-around. She was 28th on both the balance beam and the uneven bars, 31st on the floor exercise and 47th on the vault.
Senior Taylor Schaefer of St. Cloud Area won the all-around state title (38.437), along with taking first on the uneven bars (9.52), the beam (9.56) and the floor (9.52). Sophomore Lula Semakula of Mounds View won the vault (9.31).
New Prague won the Class AA state team title.
Prior Lake was at state as a team in 2013, finishing a program-best seventh that year. The Lakers have had at least one gymnast at state in 14 of the last 15 years. The one season in the span they didn't was in 2020.
Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.
