Ashley George and Josh Carlson ended their careers on the state slopes March 10.
The two seniors were representing the Prior Lake Alpine team at Giants Ridge in Biwabik. George was there for the sixth time in her career.
She was hoping to make a run at the state or improve on her fifth-place finish last year. But George came up short of that with a seventh-place showing with a combined time of 1:20.23 on her two runs.
Ava Pihlstrom of Blake had the winning time (1:15.54).
George nearly cracked the top 10 at state as a ninth-grader taking 11th, before dropping to 18th as a sophomore. She was 39th as a seventh-gerader, and finished 80th as an eighth-grader.
George is the only Laker skier to ever qualify for six straight state competitions.
On the boys side, Carlson was making his first-career state appearance for Prior Lake. He ended up 74th overall with a time of 1:43.20.
Zach Trotto of Forest Lake was the winner (1:12.04).
Lakeville South was the boys team champion, while Edina claimed the the girls crown.