Jacob Goede

Jacob Goede of Carver won his ninth straight points title at Elko Speedway Sept. 24 in the final night of racing at the New Market track.

 Image by The Racing Connection

Jacob Goede's dominance in the Late Models division at Elko Speedway continued Sept. 24.

It was championship night at the oval track in New Market, and Goede came away with his ninth straight season points title in the Late Models division. The driver from Carver finished the year with 1,283 points, which was 54 better than Chad Walen of Prior Lake.

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

