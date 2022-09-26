Jacob Goede's dominance in the Late Models division at Elko Speedway continued Sept. 24.
It was championship night at the oval track in New Market, and Goede came away with his ninth straight season points title in the Late Models division. The driver from Carver finished the year with 1,283 points, which was 54 better than Chad Walen of Prior Lake.
Jake Ryan of Elko was a distant third with 1,213 points, while Jeremy Wolff of Chaska finished fourth (1,132) and Bryce Blohm of Prior Lake ended up in sixth (1,008).
Goede didn't need to win any features in the final Saturday night of racing to secure the points. Finished the both feature races was good enough.
Goede ended up eighth in the first one and runner-up in the second race.
Walen earned the checkered flag in the first feature, but fell back to 10th in the second one. Blohm was third in the first feature and fifth in the second one, while Wolff finished second and seventh, respectively.
Meanwhile, in Thunder Cars, the points chase was a little tighter. Conrad Jorgenson of Lakeville won with 1,411 points, which was 14 better than Dillon Sellner of Randolph.
Brent Kane of Lonsdale ended up third (1,343), followed by Adam Wiebusch of Shakopee in fourth (1,238) and Tony Holm of Prior Lake in seventh (957).
In the final racing night, Jorgenson won the first feature, while Sellner ended up third. Wiebusch finished sixth and Holm took ninth.
In the second race, Eric Campbell of Lonsdale took the checkered flag. Wiebusch finished fourth, while Holm was again ninth.
In Legends, Colin Stocker of Farmington was the points champion with 1,328 points. Baiden Heskett of Hastings ended up second (1,300), followed by Robert Carter of Lakeville in third (1,046).
Ayrton Brockhouse of Shakopee finished fourth (1,008), while Jon Lemke of Savage was sixth (950).
Carter and Heskett were the two feature winners, respectively, on championship night. Jake Tretow of Burnsville was fourth in the first race, while Justin Kimball of Prior Lake took 13th.
In the second feature, Brockhouse ended up in eighth place, followed by Tretow in ninth.
In Power Stocks, Nick Oxborough of Lakeville was the points champion with 1,383 points. He was 36 points better than runner-up Michael Stoer of Prior Lake.
Joe Prusak of Clayton, Wisconsin ended up third (1,278), while Jimmie Jorgenson of Lakeville was fourth (1,204).
Prusak and Jimmie Jorgenson were the two feature winners, respectively. Stoer finished fourth in the first race and fifth in the second one.
Dan Montour of Shakopee took 11th in the first feature, while Eric Prindle of Shakopee was 13th. In the second race, Montour was 11th again, while Prindle was 15th.
In Bandoleros, the points champion was Danny Mann of Lakeville. He finished with 1,021 points, which was 13 better than runner-up Mark Anderson of Arden Hills.
Leighton Rose of Elko was third (962), while Ayden Brockhouse of Shakoee took fourth (914) and Jake Lipinski of Jordan ended up sixth (792).
In the final night of racing, Brockhouse won the first and only feature race, while Mann ended up second.