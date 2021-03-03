The Prior Lake boys Nordic ski team's dominance in Section 1 continued March 2.
The Lakers won their fourth straight team championship with senior Magnus O'Connor leading the way. He also won the section pursuit title for a second straight year.
The state competition is set for March 10 at Giants Ridge in Biwabik. The Lakers were seventh at state last year, while O'Connor was 12th in pursuit, which is a combination of times from both the 5,000-meter freestyle and classical races.
Joining the Prior Lake boys at state will be two members from the Laker girls squad — sophomore Sophia Jacobson and senior Katie Nollette. They both qualified individually at sections.
The top two teams make the state field, along with the next six individuals not on the advancing squads. Nollette got the final spot, finishing one place higher than her teammate, senior Laura Murr.
Meanwhile, the Prior Lake boys won the title with 388 team points, 10 better than runner-up Eagan. The boys had three skiers in the top four in pursuit and four in the top 10.
Northfield was a distant third (330), followed by Independent School District 196 (306), Hastings (303), Winona (302), Burnsville (295), Lakeville (276) and Scott West (188).
O'Connor had the fastest times in both the classical and freestyle races, finishing with a pursuit time of 20:03.4 on the course at Hyland Hills in Bloomington.
Sophomore Evan O'Connor was second overall for the Lakers with a time of 20:58.7, while senior Tom Beyer was fourth (21:59.0) and ninth-grader Hootie Haage was ninth (22:32.3).
Ninth-grader Tommy Simmonds and senior Gabe Smit were close to the top 10 for Prior Lake, taking 12th (22:52.2) and 13th (22:52.3), respectively. Senior Leo Kampen ended up 22nd (24:23.0).
On the girls side, Prior Lake ended up third in the team standings with 336 points. Rosemount won the crown (376), followed by Eagan-Eastview (368).
Winona was fourth (313), followed by Burnsville (303), Lakeville (298), Hastings (273), Northfield (270) and Scott West (177).
Jacobson finished 13th in pursuit with a time of 33:27.1, while Nollette was 17th (33:55.9). Murr ended up 18th (34:19.6).
Senior Riley Dahl finished two spots behind Murr in 20th (34:41.9). She was followed by three of her teammates, junior Kendra Gilbertson in 21st (34:50.6), senior Maddie Reckmeyer in 22nd (35:34.7) and eighth-grader Sophia Basile in 23rd (35:36.1).
SSC champs
The Prior Lake boys also won the South Suburban Conference Championships Feb. 26 at Hyland Hills. Magnus O'Connor was the pursuit champion with a combined time of 25:57.
The Lakers finished with a 123 team points, which was 16 better than runner-up Eagan. Northfield was third (75), followed by Independent School District 196 (60) and Burnsville and Lakeville (50).
Evan O'Connor was runner-up in the boys race (27:12), followed by Beyer (6th, 28:19), Hage (11th, 29:13), Smit (12th, 29:50), Simmonds (13th, 29:54), senior Kyle Nordling (16th, 31:04), Kampen (19th, 31:51), senior Eric Orham (22nd, 32:24) and junior Samuel Jansen (25th, 32:53).
In the girls competition, Prior Lake ended up third with 76 points. Rosemount won (118), while Eagan-Eastview was second (11). Northfield was fourth (88), followed by Burnsville (81) and Lakeville (51).
Jacobson led the Laker girls taking eighth overall (35:03), followed by Nollette in 14th (36:13) and Gilbertson in 17th (36:52).
Other finishes for the girls: Basile (24th, 38:47), Murr (25th, 38:53), eighth-grader Brooke Marquardt (26th (39:14), Dahl (27th, 39:18), Reckemeyer (30th, 39:27) and eighth-grader Morgan Richardson (40th, 41:57).