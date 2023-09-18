Late Models

Only eight points separate the points leaders in the Late Models division with two races left in the season.

 Courtesy image/The Racing Connection

Late Models has the tightest points race in the five divisions at Elko Speedway with only two night of racing left.

Jacob Goede of Carver, seeking his 10th straight season points championship, is just eight points ahead of Jake Ryan of New Market following action Sept. 15 at Elko Speedway.

