Late Models has the tightest points race in the five divisions at Elko Speedway with only two night of racing left.
Jacob Goede of Carver, seeking his 10th straight season points championship, is just eight points ahead of Jake Ryan of New Market following action Sept. 15 at Elko Speedway.
Goede has 1,110 points. Chad Walen of Prior Lake is a distant third place with 980 points.
Walen and Goede finished first and second, respectively in the first Lake Models feature Sept. 15, while Ryan was third. In the second race, Ryan Varner of Mayer took the top spot, while Ryan was third, Goede ended up sixth and Walen took seventh.
Jeremy Wolff of Chaska was seventh in the first feature and fourth in the second one.
In Thunder Cars, Tommy Sorem of Northfield won the first feature and Dillon Sellner of Randolph claimed the checkered flag in the second one. Sellner leads in points with 899, while Brent Kane of Lonsdale sitting in second place (874).
Tony Holm of Prior Lake is eighth in points with 456.
In Power Stocks, Michael Stoer of Prior Lake is in fourth place in points with 746, while Peyton Letcher of Prior Lake is sixth (629). The leader is Julie Jorgenson of Lakeville (862), while Dustan Mann of New Market is second (840).
Stoer won the first feature Sept. 15, while Letcher took sixth. Reggie Mitchell of Cedar Rapids, Iowa claimed the second feature, while Stoer took third and Letcher was 11th.
In Legends, Collin Stocker has the points lead with 1,085. Ayrton Brockhouse of Shakopee is second, 79 points back, while Ayden Brockhouse of Shakopee is in sixth (670).
Justin Kimball of Prior Lake is in 15th place (455).
In the first feature Sept. 15, Tristan Swanson of New Market took the top spot, while Ayrton Brockhouse of Shakopee took fifth and Ayden Brockhouse ended up eighth.
Swanson also won the second race with Ayrton and Ayden Brockhouse taking second and 11th, respectively.
In Bandoleros, Leighton Rose of New Market claimed both features with Jackson Kottschade of Ramsey taking second. Thomas Poretsky of Prior Lake finished eighth and sixth, respectively.
In points, Kottschade lead with 861, 31 better than Rose. Poretsky is in fifth place (622).
The final two nights of racing at Elko are Sept. 23 and 30. For more information, go to elkospeedway.com