Elko Speedway opened its 55th season of racing Aug. 8 with six divisions on the track.
Fans were spread out in the stands to watch 11 different drivers win feature races, including Michael Haggar of Hanover and Jacob Goede of Carver in Late Models.
Goede has the won the last seven season points titles in Late Models at Elko.
In Thunder Cars, Conrad Jorgenson of Lakeville and Bryce Blohm of Prior Lake won the two features. Last summer, Jorgenson won the season points title, finishing 30 points ahead of Blohm who was second.
Joe Prusak of Clayton, Wisconsin and Julie Jorgensen of Lakeville claimed the checkered flags in Thunder Cars.
Tim Brockhouse of Shakopee and Matt Allen of Minnetrista were the winners in Great North Legends, while Alex Hartwig of Portage, Wisconsin and Aryton Brockhouse of Shakopee were victorious in Bandoleros.
Hartwig was the points champion in Bandoleros last summer.
Brent Kane of Lonsdale won the Midwest Modifieds race.
The second week of racing is set for Aug. 15 staring at 6 p.m. For more information or to get tickets go to elkospeedway.com or call 952-461-7223.