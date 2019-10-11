Dawson Garcia has been traveling.
No, not on the basketball court. Instead, the Prior Lake senior has been taking multiple official visits to top Division I men's basketball programs, including recently to Minnesota, Memphis and Indiana.
Garica is expected to make his decision this fall and not wait until the spring. The NCAA's early singing period for basketball is Nov. 13. That's could be the day the 6-foot-11 forward, a five-star recruit, makes his college choice.
Is the Minnesota in the mix? Could Garcia stay home? It's possible.
But according to Rivals Basketball Recruiting, Marquette and Indiana appear to be the top contenders right now.
"Indiana is a serious suitor for Garcia," Corey Evans, a basketball analyst for Rivals reported Oct. 9. "The recent information I have is that Marquette and the Hoosiers are the two programs that might be slightly ahead.... Memphis has picked up some traction with him. Minnesota is doing its all to keep him home, and Arizona just enrolled his former travel teammate.
"However, Indiana is in a good spot and securing the talented forward’s commitment is within the Hoosiers' grasp."
This past summer, Garcia led USA Basketball to the gold medal in the FIBA 3-on-3 U18 World Cup in Mongolia. He was named the tournament's most valuable player.
Team USA finished with a perfect 7-0 mark, beating Turkey 16-12 in the gold medal game.
Garcia is ranked the No. 35 prospect in the country by rivals.com in the 2020 graduation class. He's the second highest Minnesota recruit. Point guard Jalen Suggs of Minnehaha Academy is ranked No. 11 and he's also undecided about where he will play next year.
Division I interest in Garcia has been high for more than a year now. Other big-time programs who have shown interest in him have been Kansas, North Carolina, Arizona, Texas Tech, Baylor, Xavier, Texas, Wisconsin, Duke, Kentucky, Gonzaga and Michigan, among others.
Garcia has been member of the Prior Lake varsity since he was a ninth-grader. He led the team in scoring last season, averaging 27.5 points per game, while pulling down 11 rebounds.
Prior Lake finished this past season with a 25-4 overall record (16-2 in the South Suburban Conference). The 25 wins were a program-best.
The Lakers also played in their first section final as a Class 4A program, falling to Eden Prairie in the title game.