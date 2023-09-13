The Prior Lake girls soccer team has been competitive at the midway point of the season.
But if the Lakers want to make some noise in the Section 2AAA playoffs, the team will need to find a way to score more goals. Prior Lake tallied just three goals in a three-game stretch, going 1-1-1 in the span.
The Lakers earned a 1-0 win at Farmington Sept. 7 and lost 2-1 at home to No. 7-ranked Rosemount Sept. 12 in a pair of South Suburban Conference games. Between those two contests, Prior Lake earned a 1-1 tie at home with Eden Prairie, a section foe.
Prior Lake (3-4-1 overall, 1-2 in the SSC) has lost in the section quarterfinals the last six seasons. The Lakers are also seeking their first winning record since they went 8-5-3 in the 2019 campaign.
In the win over Farmington, senior Addyson White scored the Lakers’ goal with sophomore Ellie Ohlmann picking up the assist. Senior Andrea Reichwald earned the shutout in goal.
Reichwald made seven saves in the tie with Eden Prairie. White again scored Prior Lake’s goal.
Against Rosemount, the defending SSC and Class 3A state champions, Prior Lake was in position to earn the upset. Ohlmann scored 10 minutes into the second half to tie the game.
It stayed tied until the Irish scored with 3:30 left to play to avoid the upset.
Prior Lake has scored 17 goals in eight games, but 12 of those came in two contests, a 6-0 win versus Chaska to open the season Aug. 24 and a 6-1 victory at Owatonna Aug. 29.
Through eight games, senior Isabelle Ohlmann had a team-best seven goals for the Lakers, while White, Ellie Ohlmann, junior Brooklyn Holmberg and sophomore Lauren Schindler each had two. Ellie Ohlmann’s four assists were leading the team.
Prior Lake will end the regular season Oct. 4 at home versus Apple Valley in league play. Section play starts Oct. 10 with the quarterfinals, followed by the semifinals Oct 12 and the title game Oct. 17. The higher seed is home throughout the postseason.
Sixth-ranked Edina, the state runner-up last year, has won the last two section crowns. The Hornets beat the Lakers 3-1 back on Aug. 26.
This year’s state tournament starts Oct. 24 with the quarterfinals. The semifinals (Oct. 31) and title game (Nov. 3) are held at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Prior Lake’s only state appearance was back in 2002 in Class A. Soccer went to three classes in 2021.