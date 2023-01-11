Joe Ofori

Senior Joe Ofori scored 16 points in Prior Lake's 57-53 win over Champlin Park Dec. 30 in the second round of the Granite City Classic at St. John's University.

 Photo by Tom Schardin

The Prior Lake boys basketball team has split a pair of South Suburban Conference road games to open the New Year.

The Lakers earned a 67-54 victory at Apple Valley Jan. 6 and followed with a 69-60 loss to Shakopee Jan. 10. Prior Lake went into the two contests winning one of two games in the Granite City Classic at St. John's University Dec. 29-30.

