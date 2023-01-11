The Prior Lake boys basketball team has split a pair of South Suburban Conference road games to open the New Year.
The Lakers earned a 67-54 victory at Apple Valley Jan. 6 and followed with a 69-60 loss to Shakopee Jan. 10. Prior Lake went into the two contests winning one of two games in the Granite City Classic at St. John's University Dec. 29-30.
The Lakers (5-4 overall, 2-2 in the SSC) took to two North Suburban Conference schools, opening with a 67-60 loss to Blaine and following with a 57-53 victory over Champlin Park.
Prior Lake coach Jon Miller expected some ups and downs in the early part of the season after graduating its top-five scorers from last year's squad that finished 11-17 overall (7-11 in the SSC). There are a lot of new faces getting varsity minutes.
"The goal is to be ready for the rigors of the SSC and Section 2AAAA," Miller said.
Section 2AAAA has been one of the best sections in the state the last five years and this season looks to be no exception. There are three teams ranked in the eight-team field — No. 5 Eden Prairie, No. 7 Minnetonka and No. 10 Shakopee.
In the loss to Shakopee, Prior Lake trailed 39-31 at the break and couldn't come all the way back in the second half. The Lakers did pull to within four points (61-57) with three minutes to play, but couldn't get any closer.
Senior Joe Ofori led the Lakers with 19 points.
Prior Lake had nine players in the scoring column, including eight points from senior Vince Deluca, six apiece from seniors Joey Krouse and Luka Mortensen and sophomore Brayden Thompson and five from senior Gavin Pierce.
Against Apple Valley, Prior Lake had a double-digit lead at the break (39-27) and held on from there. Ofori led all scorers with 24 points, while Pierce scored 22.
Senior Jamison Lien was also in double figures for the Lakers with 10 points.
In the win over Champlin Park, Ofori again led Prior Lake with 16 points. Mortensen and senior Luke McCullough each scored seven, while sophomore Cade Wozney, Thompson and Lien each had six.
Pierce led the Lakers in the loss to Blaine with 17 points, while Ofori scored 12 and McCullough scored nine.
Prior Lake is 2-2 against Section 2AAAA teams so far with wins over Chanhassen and Chaska and the other loss to Minnetonka.
Section quarterfinal play starts March 8. The semifinals will be March 11 with the title game March 17. The higher seed is home throughout the playoffs.
Eden Prairie has ended Prior Lake's season the last four years in the playoffs, including in the section title game in 2019, as well as in the semifinals in 2020 and 2022 and in the quarterfinals in 2021.
The Lakers get Eden Prairie at home Jan. 18 and will play Shakopee again on its home floor Feb. 14.
This year's Class 4A state tournament will be March 21-25 at Target Center in Minneapolis. Top-ranked Park Center is the defending champion.