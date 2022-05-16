The Prior Lake girls lacrosse team's long South Suburban Conference winning streak has ended.
The No. 3-ranked Lakers fell short of 50 straight league wins May 12 with a 7-5 loss at No. 2 Lakeville South. It was a rematch of last year's state title game, a 15-7 Prior Lake win.
Meanwhile, the last loss for Prior Lake in SSC play was back in 2015, a 13-12 defeat to that same Lakeville South program.
Prior Lake (9-1 overall, 5-1 in the SSC) went into the game with the Cougars off an impressive 10-9 win at No. 1 Chanhassen May 6 and a 16-3 league victory versus Farmington May 19.
Chanhassen (9-1) moved to the No. 1 spot in the state rankings in the newest poll May 16, while the Lakers dropped two spots. Lakeville South's only loss is to Chanhassen.
Prior Lake will end the regular season May 24 versus Lakeville South in SSC action. The 10-team Section 6 tourney starts May 31 with the first round, followed by the quarterfinals June 2, the semifinals June 7 and the title game June 9. The higher seed is at home in all four rounds.
Fourth-ranked Edina and No. 6 Rosemount are also ranked Section 6 teams. The Lakers have wins over both of those teams, 13-8 and 11-10, respectively.
Prior Lake beat Edina 11-6 in the section final last year en route to the program's second straight state title. Prior Lake won its first crown in 2019, while there was no 202 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the loss to Lakeville South, the five goals were the fewest by Lakers' team since 2012 when it lost to Blake 17-2 in the fourth game of that season.
It was a 4-4 game at the break, but the Lakers were held to just one goal in the second half.
Junior Nina Winter had two goals for Prior Lake, while junior Megan Sporney, senior Ava Schiltz and sophomore Sadie Chappuis each has one. Senior Jayne Bernick and junior Rachel Ward each had an assist.
Ninth-grader Olivia Doyen made 10 saves in goal.
In beating Chanhassen, Doyen had seven stops in net, while Ward and Schiltz led the offense with three goals apiece.
Winter had a pair of goals, while Chappuis and senior Lindsey Grove both had one. Bernick and Schiltz each picked up an assist.
Against Farmington, Prior Lake led 7-1 at the break and never looked back. Bernick led the way with four goals and two assists, while Schiltz had two goals and two assists.
Ward scored three times, while Winter had two goals. Chappius, Sporney, ninth-graders Tali Baldzicki and Abby Grove and senior Josie Wilhelm all had one goal.
Lindsey Grove and Chappius each recorded two assists, while Baldzicki had one. Doyen made fives in goal.
This year's state tournament will start June 14 with the quarterfinals, followed by the semifinals June 16 and the title game June 18. Roseville and Stillwater High School are the venues.