The Prior Lake girls swimming team continues to rule the pool.
The No. 7-ranked Lakers improved to 6-0 in South Suburban Conference duals and won the title at the Greyhound Invitational in Duluth Sept. 28.
Prior Lake downed Eastview and Shakopee at home in league competition Sept. 26 and Oct. 1, winning 96-88 and 96-80 respectively.
The Lakers' final three league duals are at Rosemount Oct. 8, at Farmington Oct. 15 and home to Lakeville North Oct. 22. All three start at 6 p.m.
Prior Lake will also compete in the Section 2AA True Team Oct. 12 at Hidden Oaks Middle School in Prior Lake. The field is strong with the likes of No. 2 Minnetonka, No. 3 Eden Prairie and No. 10 Chanhassen, along with the Lakers.
Bloomington Jefferson, Chaska and Shakopee are also in the field.
The Class AA State True Team is Oct. 19 at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center. Minnetonka is the defending champion.
In the Lakers' win over Shakopee, the Lakers won all 12 events with nine different swimmers winning an individual event.
They included:
- Junior Mary O'Neil in the 200 freestyle (1:59.24)
- Sophomore Brooke Bauer in the 200 individual medley (2:19.47)
- Sophomore Lexi Nelson in the 50 freestyle (26.61)
- Sophomore Sarah McDonald in diving (205.45 points)
- Eighth-grader Maria Soria in the 100 butterfly (1:03.94)
- Eighth-grader Halle Nelson in the 100 freestyle (56.12)
- Junior Ainsley Clayton in the 500 freestyle (5:51.22)
- Junior Ella Knutson in the 100 backstroke (1:06.22)
- Junior Abby Haferman in the 100 breaststroke (1:18.15)
The Lakers' winning relay teams included the 200 medley team of Lexi Nelson, Halle Nelson, Soria and sophomore Grace Netz (1:57.05), the 200 freestyle team of O'Neil, Soria, Knutson and Bauer (1:42.61) and 400 freestyle team of O'Neil, Knutson, Netz and Soria (4:23.53).
Against Eastview, Prior Lake also swept all three relays. The 400 freestyle team of Knutson, Bauer, Netz and O'Neil won by 0.11 with a time of 3:46.10. Knutson, Halle Nelson, Soria and O'Neil teamed to claim the 200 freestyle relay (1:42.04), as did Clayton, Soria, Halle Nelson and senior Gabby Jensen in the 200 medley relay (1:55.25).
Sophomore Alaina Wolter was tops in diving (182.95), while O'Neil won the 100 butterfly (59.84).
The Lightning won seven of the nine individual events, so the Lakers' depth was key in winning the dual.
Up in Duluth, O'Neil and Knutson led the way for the Lakers. O'Neil won both the 200 individual medley (2:15.67) and the 100 backstroke (1:02.95), while Knutson was tops in the 200 freestyle (2:02.68) and was runner-up in the 500 freestyle (5:37.44).
Prior Lake finished with 473 points, which was well ahead of runner-up Mesabi East (343). Irondale ended up third (327) ahead of Eagan (313), Duluth East (283) and Eau Claire Memorial (226).
The Lakers' 400 freestyle team of Lexi Nelson, Knutson, Soria and O'Neil was also first (3:50.57). The 200 medley team of Jensen, Bauer, Netz and ninth-grader Isabel Ondracek finished second (1:47.82) and the 200 medley team of Bauer, Netz, O'Neil and Halle Nelson was third (1:55.32).
Soria was second in the 100 freestyle (58.57) and seventh in the 100 backstroke (1:07.93). Halle Nelson was runner-up in the 100 butterfly (1:03.59) and fifth in the 100 breaststroke (1:17.74).
Lexi Nelson was third in the 200 freestyle (2:08.58), while Netz was fourth in the 500 freestyle (5:40.58), as was Bauer in the 50 freestyle (26.22).
In diving, McDonald ended up fourth (355.55) for Prior Lake, while Wolter was fifth (334.90).
Other finishes for the Lakers:
- Clayton in the 200 freestyle (7th, 2:13.22) and the 100 butterfly (5th, 1:06.10)
- Ondracek in the 200 individual medley (5th, 2:27.61)
- Jensen in the 100 freestyle (5th, 1:00.25)
- Junior Hannah Quan in the 100 freestyle (6th, 1:00.59)
The Section 2AA meet is set for Nov. 6 with the prelims and Nov. 8 with the finals. The venue is Eden Prairie High School.
The Class AA state meet will be held Nov. 14-16 at its annual site, the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center. The Lakers were in ninth in the Class AA state team standings last year. The program’s best finish is sixth, which it achieved in 2017.