The Prior Lake gymnastics team had its two best scores in back-to-back competitions.
The Lakers earned a South Suburban Conference win Jan. 14 over Eastivew with a season-best total of 134.525, compared to the Lightning's 130.875. Ninth-grader Alex Burger won the all-around with a score of 34.025.
Prior Lake faced some of the top teams in the state Jan. 11 in the Lakeville North Invitational. The host Panthers, ranked No. 1 and the defending Class AA state champs, won with at 149.550, followed by No. 9 East Ridge (144.50) and Melrose (144.150), ranked No. 3 in Class 1A.
The Lakers were 11th (134.450).
Lakers coach Barb Kass said she's pleased with her team's improvement since the start of the season.
"Vault went really well for us (against Eastview), with Alex performing a tsuk for the first time," Kass said. "We had a few falls on the other events. Once we get more consistent, we should see our scores go even higher."
Burger won the vault with a score of 9.125. She was second on the floor exercise (9.1), third on the balance beam (8.2) and fifth on the uneven bars (7.6).
Sophomore Kylie Thompson also competed in the all-around, taking second (33.100). She was second on the beam (8.650), third on the floor (8.9), seventh on the vault (8.350) and ninth on the bars (7.2).
Junior Lydia Pavek won the bars for the Lakers (8.150) and was second on the vault (9.050) and ninth on the beam (7.750). Eighth-grade Sofia Monn was second on the bars (8.025), while ninth-grader Terin Block was third (7.7).
Senior Maddie Tschida finished fourth on the vault (8.6), and sophomore Avery Wild was eighth (8.2). Eighth-grader Brooke Thompson was fifth on the beam (8.1); Block was sixth (8.1).
Eighth-grader Reese Huston tied for fourth on the floor (8.450), while Tschida was sixth (8.350) and Brooke Thompson was eighth (8.250).
At the invite, the Lakers didn't have anyone in the top 10 in the four events and the all-around.
Kylie Thompson led the Lakers in the all-around (33.100) and had the team's top scores on the beam (8.650) and the floor (8.950). Burger led the team on the on the vault (9.150), while Pavek led on the bars (8.3).
Prior Lake is back in action Jan. 24 at home versus Breck at 6 p.m.
The Lakers' final two SSC meets are Jan. 28 at Farmington and Feb. 4 at No. 10 Rosemount.