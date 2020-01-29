The Prior Lake boys swimming team continues to make big splashes.
The No. 10-ranked Lakers earned their best-ever finish in the Class AA State True Team Jan. 25 at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center and followed with their seventh straight South Suburban Conference dual win Jan. 28.
Junior Tyler Buss won two individual events to lead Prior Lake to a 95-89 victory at Eagan and to an improved 7-0 in the SSC.
Prior Lake's final two league duals are home to Burnsville Jan. 31 and at Apple Valley Feb. 4 at 6 p.m.
The Lakers made their sixth appearance in the state true team in the last seven years, finishing sixth with 1,267.5 points.
Second-ranked Minnetonka won the title (2,378), followed by No. 1 Edina (2,209), No. 4 Wayzata (2,024,5), No. 5 Stillwater (1,713.5) and No. 3 Chaska/Chanhassen (1,600.5).
Seventh-ranked Duluth East was seventh (1,143) ahead of No. 8 Maple Grove (1,142.5), Mounds View (1,117), Rosemount (1,098), Lakeville South (1,074.5) and Forest Lake (806).
Prior Lake was eighth at state last year. The team was seventh in both 2014 and 2015, ninth in 2018 and 10th in 2016.
The Lakers' best finish this year came from their 200 freestyle team of seniors Owen Mattila and Jaden Chant and juniors Nick Wiedemann and Gunnar Anderson. The foursome finished ninth with a time of 1:31.57.
The 200 medley relay team of Buss, Anderson and juniors Nick Archambault and Jackson Mishuk took 12th (1:42.77), as did the 400 freestyle team of Anderson, Buss, Wiedemann and Mattila (3:24.31).
Buss ended up 11th in the 200 individual medley (2:00.74) and 12th in the 100 breaststroke (1:00.69). Ninth-grader Blake Wallen was 11th in diving (286.90), while senior James Haas was 15th (260.75).
Mishuk finished 14th in the 100 butterfly (55.20), and Chant was 15th in the 50 freestyle (22.89).
In the win over Eagan, Buss claimed the 200 individual medley (2:04.10) and the 100 breaststroke (1:02.76). The Lakers took the top two spots in the 100 backstroke and the 100 butterfly.
Mishuk won the 100 butterfly (56.76), and eighth-grader Kaiden Cheung was second (56.99). Cheung was tops in the 100 backstroke (58.52), and Archamabault was runner-up (59.11).
Chant, Anderson, Wiedemann and Mattila teamed up to win the 200 freestyle relay (1:33.16).
Archambault, Buss, Mishuk and Anderson were second in the 200 medley relay (1:44.96), as were junior Connor Thayer, Chant, Buss and Mattila in the 400 freestyle relay (3:25.29).
Individual runner-up finishes went to Mattila in the 200 freestyle (1:54.02) and the 100 freestyle (50.28), Chant in the 50 freestyle (23.32), Wallen in diving (175.10) and Thayer in the 500 freestyle (5:08.80).