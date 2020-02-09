The Prior Lake boys hockey team has shown it can win multiple ways.
The No. 8-ranked Lakers won a physical, back-and-fourth South Suburban Conference home game Feb. 8, getting two goals from senior Hunter Lincoln in the third period in an 8-6 victory over Lakeville South.
The Lakers (16-5-3 overall, 10-4-2 in the SSC) are 10-1-2 in their last 13 games and will end the regular season Feb. 13 at Apple Valley at 7 p.m.
Section 2AA brackets come out Feb. 16, and the Lakers should get the No. 1 seed. Third-ranked Eden Prairie (16-5-1) will be the No. 2 seed, followed by Minnetonka (12-11).
Holy Family (12-11) and Chaska (12-9-1) will be the next two seeds, while Chanhassen (7-15), Shakopee (4-17-1) and New Prague (6-13-3) are also in the field.
Quarterfinal play starts Feb. 20 with the higher seed at home. The semifinals are Feb. 22 at Braemar Ice Arena in Edina, and the title game is Feb. 26 at Mariucci Arena in Minneapolis at 8 p.m.
The Lakers played in the section final in 2016, losing to Eden Prairie 4-2. It was the first time Prior Lake played in the section title game since moving up to Class 2A at the start of the 2003-04 season.
Last year, Prior Lake lost to Holy Family in the section quarterfinals, which snapped the Lakers' streak of nine straight wins in the first round.
In the win over Lakeville South, Prior Lake trailed 3-1 after the first period but scored four times in the second frame.
Lincoln and sophomore Sam Rice scored 1:18 apart in the third period to put the Lakers up 7-5. Lincoln added his second goal into an empty net with 30 seconds left to play.
Rice finished with a goal and two assists, while junior Matt Beaty and senior Preston Lindholm each scored two goals. Senior Laz Kaebel also scored for the Lakers.
Junior Aidan Emerson and senior Parker Long each finished with two assists, while sophomore Alex Bump, junior Will Magnuson and senior Nick Speltz both had one.
Junior Trevor Boschee finished with 24 saves in goal. He had 14 stops to earn the shutout in the Lakers' 6-0 conference win at Shakopee Feb. 6.
Senior Colin Tushie led the offense with two goals and an assist. Sophomore Will Schumacher and Lindholm each had a goal and an assist, while junior Ryan Hadland and Long both scored once.
Bump and senior Sam Emmerich finished with two assists, while Kaebel, while junior Bennett Soderberg and sophomores Justin Kingery and Jackson Anderson each had one.