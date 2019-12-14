The Prior Lake boys swimming team cruised to its second straight Suburban Conference dual win.
The Lakers won two of three relays, while junior Connor Thayer was tops in two individual events, en route to a 95-86 home win over Farmington Dec. 13.
Thayer claimed the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:54.79 and the 500 freestyle (5:13.62). Junior Tyler Buss was first in the 200 individual medley for Prior Lake (2:03.52), while senior James Hass won diving (178.85 points).
Thayer, seniors Owen Mattila and Jaden Chant and junior Nicholas Wiedemann teamed up to win the 200 freestyle relay (1:34.30), as did Mattila, Chant, Buss and junior Gunnar Anderson in the 400 freestyle relay (3:25.42).
Junior Nicholas Archambault, eighth-grader Kaiden Cheung, Wiedemann and Buss was second in the 200 medley relay (1:44.34).
Mattila was runner-up in both the 50 freestyle (23.13) and the 100 freestyle (50.66). Chant took second in the 200 freestyle (1:55.57), as did Buss in the 100 breaststroke (1:01.78), Cheung in the 100 butterfly (56.78) and senior Jonathan Williams in the 100 backstroke (1:08.16) and ninth-grader Blake Wallen in diving (178.85).
Prior Lake's third league dual is Dec. 20 at Eagan at 6 p.m. The Lakers will close out 2019 in the Up North Invitational in Grand Rapids Dec. 27.