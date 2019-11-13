Hunters, media members and anyone interested in deer harvest data can find current deer figures and reports for past years available on the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources deer reports and statistics online.
“A key objective of our statewide deer plan is to provide timely and accessible information about deer management and one of the more popular metrics of interest — especially this time of year — is up-to-date deer harvest data,” said Barbara Keller, the department's big-game program leader.
The information is at mndnr.gov/hunting/deer.
In past years, the department posted cumulative preliminary deer harvest figures by zone each Tuesday on its website following each of the three weekends of the firearms deer season. Reports were delayed until Tuesday because hunters have 48 hours to register harvested deer.
In a change this year, a preliminary deer harvest report will be posted multiple times a week on the deer reports and statistics webpage during the firearms deer season.
The report will identify deer harvest by age and gender in each deer permit area as well as cumulative totals for each permit area and the entire state.