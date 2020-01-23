Josh Chapman didn't mince words when asked why he was stepping down as coach of the Rochester John Marshall girls hockey team midseason.
"It was parent pressure," Chapman told the Rochester Post Bulletin after his resignation Jan. 9. "They weren't happy with my coaching style. ... They wouldn't stop. They were trying to do everything they could, dig up anything they could about me."
Welcome to high school sports now, where there's been a culture shift over the last decade. The pressure to win seems to have overtaken the pleasure of playing competitively with your peers in front of your community before going on to college.
Rochester John Marshall now has to find a new coach. That's not easy to do anymore, either. Prior Lake Athletic Director Russ Reetz said parents are the No. 1 reason it's become more difficult to find good coaches.
"If our parents did to an airplane pilot what they do to our coaches, the plane would never get off the ground," Reetz said. "I spend most of my time trying to create space in the culture for coaches to grow and develop their program. Everyone wants instant gratification now."
Reetz said the demand on coaches has increased. It's become a full-time job with part-time pay.
Coaches spend 12 to 15 hours a week at practice and another 20 hours creating practice and game plans, scouting opponents, mentoring lower-level coaches, fundraising, communicating with boosters, parents and athletes along with playing more games, keeping inventory and ordering equipment.
"It is both hard to find good coaches who fit the needs of a program and very difficult to keep them long term," Reetz said. "I feel unless a candidate teaches in the district, is an alumni or lives in the district, the chances of them coaching beyond five years is very small."
Mike Dean has been the head coach of the Prior Lake volleyball team since 2003. He led the Lakers to three straight Section 2AAA titles from 2015 to 2017, finishing as the state runner-up in 2015.
Dean said he's seen changes over the years since he first became head coach. There's more interest in his program, especially after his teams started to win more.
"When I started coaching, I think we had two players in the program (grades 9-12) that played Junior Olympic volleyball," Dean said. "That has basically flipped, and we have seen the impacts as our program has become much more competitive with other programs in the state.
"When that happens, you get more investment — time, money, emotional — in the program," he added. "So there is a lot more interest and push for us to be successful. This is something I hoped would happen when I was hired almost 20 years ago. There were a lot of people who helped to make that happen for the community."
Dean said most of the parents he has dealt with through his career have been supportive.
"I think it is unfair to label any group as a whole and apply behaviors to everyone," Dean said. "Have we had parents who have pushed back on what we do in our program? Of course. We have also had some parents — I would argue most — who are really supportive of what we do.
"I try to maintain my focus on the kids who I work with on a daily basis," Dean added. "While I may fall short of that sometimes, they are the reason I coach."
Chris Fleck won two state titles in three years coaching the Prior Lake boys lacrosse team. He stepped down after winning his second title in 2018, partly because the time commitment is so great. He said there are not enough younger people coaching at youth levels.
"I think Prior Lake has done a great job in lacrosse, both boys and girls, by getting high school players to help coach youth lacrosse," Fleck said. "Once guys get into the game coaching at the youth level, it's a much easier transition to coaching high school or college after that.
"It's critical that high school coaches have a plan for their players to get involved, helping grow the game by coaching and refereeing in their community," Fleck added.
Has the rise of club sports taken coaches away from the high school level? Reetz doesn't think so.
"I think the best coaches are still teachers," Reetz said. "Most club coaches get into club because they hope it can be their full-time job. If the purpose behind coaching is making a livelihood, the job changes. It becomes a win-at-all-costs atmosphere. That won't lead to any sort of longevity, either."
Reetz said another major change over the last two decades is the lack of high school teachers who also coach.
"Principals sometimes undervalue the impact teachers who coach have in a community and opt to hire the candidate who only teaches," Reetz said. "As the Baby Boomers began to retire from long careers of teaching and coaching, the candidate pool to replace them shrunk.
"I’ve also find millennials choose to spend their free time differently." Reetz added. "It’s hard to convince a person to spend 30 to 40 additional work hours a week away from family."
But whether it's overbearing parents, lack of younger coaches, the rise of club sports or the sometimes win-at-all cost mentalities, has the perspective of what high school sports are about been lost?
What is its purpose? What should be the goal? According the NCAA, less than 3% of high school athletes go on to play in college.
Reetz said programs should focus on three things to gauge success: developing lifelong friendships, creating memories and learning lessons to become better young adults.
"I don’t think there is anything better than playing with your peers in front of your community representing your high school," Reetz said. "For some ... this is the last time they’ll play in front of large crowds with their parents in the stands. It is special.
"If more of our stakeholders focused on what was most important, we'd have coaches stick with it for a long time," Reetz added. "We have to plan, practice and play to win games. But we have to stop putting so much pressure on our athletes and on high school coaches that make $4,000 a year."