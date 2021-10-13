The Prior Lake girls swimming team's depth has been too much for its South Suburban Conference opponents this fall.
The No. 6-ranked Lakers' deep roster also was on display up north Oct. 9 in winning the Greyhound Invitational at Duluth East. Prior Lake won just two of the 12 events, but still ran away from the six-team field finishing with 508 points.
Roseville was a distant second with 436.5 points, followed by Shakopee (436), Irondale (315.6), the host Greyhounds (303) and Eau Claire Memorial (265).
Prior Lake went into the invite off of a 102-82 conference dual win at No. 8 Farmington Oct. 5. The Lakers followed it with another league win Oct. 12, cruising to a 93-83 victory at home over Lakeville North.
Prior Lake is 7-0 in league duals with two more remaining — at Burnsville Oct. 19 and home to Apple Valley Oct. 26. Two more wins and the Lakers will earn their fourth straight perfect 9-0 SSC season.
Prior Lake has won 34 straight league duals. The last time the Lakers lost in league waters was in their final dual of the 2017 season, falling 95-91 versus Rosemount.
At the invite, the Lakers' wins came from the 200 freestyle team of senior Grace Netz, sophomore Gabi Sentryz and ninth-graders Ivy Solt and Alex Peterson, winning with a time of 1:44.25. Junior Zelle Lucas won the 500 freestyle for Prior Lake (5:14.92).
Prior Lake's other two relays were the fourth. The 200 medley team of Solt, eighth-grader Sophia Hauser and juniors Lauren Moeller and Izzy Ondracek teamed up in the 200 medley (2:01.40), while seniors Brooke Bauer and Abby Mattila, junior Lillian McRoberts and Sentryz made up the 400 freestyle (3:59.66).
Ondracek was second in the 200 individual medley (2:20.15) and third in the 100 freestyle (57.43). Moeller was runner-up in the 100 backstroke (1:04.42) and third in the 100 butterfly (1:03.04).
The Lakers' had four in the top six in the 200 individual medley with Peterson in third (2:22.59), Bauer in fifth (2:30:30) and sophomore Izzy Larios in sixth (2:23.02).
Solt ended up fourth in the 100 butterfly (1:03.27), as did junior Maria Soria in the 200 freestyle (2:08.47) and Sentryz in the 100 freestyle (57.57).
Junior Sophia Church was third in diving for the Lakers with 354.63 points.
Other finishes include McRoberts in the 50 freestyle (5th, 26.71), Sentryz in the 50 freestyle (6th, 26.84), Lucas in the 100 breaststroke (5th, 1:13.62), junior Karlee Salmela in the 100 backstroke (5th, 1:08.42) and seventh-grader Emma Haycraft in the 500 freestyle (8th, 6:10.10).
In beating Lakeville North, the Lakers finished one-two in the first five events.
Solt, Netz, Ondracek and sophomore Halle Nelson won the 200 medley relay (1:54.72), while Peterson, Soria, Moeller and Sentryz was second (1:58.32).
Lucas claimed the 200 freestyle (1:58.64), while Bauer was second (2:05.69). Nelson was tops in the 200 individual medley (2:16.58), followed by Netz in second (2:20.22).
Moeller (25.42) and Ondracek (26.31) were one-two, respectively in the 50 freestyle, as were sophomore Anna Cundiff (179.20) and seventh-grader Heidi Klaverkamp (135.20) in diving.
Prior Lake also went one-two in the 100 freestyle with Lucas winning (54.99) and Peterson taking second (56.07). The same goes for the 500 freestyle with Sentryz winning (5:32.85), followed by Netz (5:33.91), and the 100 breaststroke with Nelson taking first (1:13.13), followed by Ondracek (1:13.45).
Peterson also won the 100 backstroke (1:03.93), while the 200 freestyle relay team of Moeller, Solt, Bauer and Lucas was also victorious (1:43.81).
Mueller ended up second in the 100 butterfly (1:01.32) for the Lakers, while McRoberts, Sentryz, Netz and Bauer were runner-up in the 400 freestyle relay (4:35.83).
Against Farmington, Prior Lake won eight of 12 events, including all three relays.
Bauer, Netz, Lucas and Peterson won the 200 medley relay (1:51.42), as did Moeller, Nelson, Solt and Ondracek in the 200 freestyle relay (1:42.59) and Moeller, Peterson, Solt and Lucas in the 400 freestyle relay (3:46.65).
Other winners for Prior Lake included Solt in the 200 freestyle (1:58.35) and the 500 freestyle (5:19.22), Lucas in in the 200 individual medley (2:11.57) and the 100 butterfly (59.35) and Peterson in the 100 backstroke (1:02.87).
The Section 2AA meet will be held Nov. 10-12. The field is strong with the likes of No. 1, Minnetonka, No. 3 Edina, No. 5 Eden Prairie, Shakopee, Chanhassen, Chaska and Bloomington Jefferson.
Edina has won the last four Class AA state team titles and seven of the last 10.
This year’s Class AA state competition is set for Nov. 18-20 at its annual site, the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center.