The Prior Lake boys swimming team's depth helped it qualify for the Class AA State True competition once again.
The Lakers finished second in the Section 2AA True Team Jan. 15 at Olson Middle School in Bloomington behind Minnetonka. The eight section winners automatically qualify for the state competition Jan. 22 at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center.
Four wildcard teams also get bids and the Lakers earned one of them. Prior Lake is competing in the state true team for the eighth time in the last nine seasons. It finished sixth last year.
Minnetonka won the section with 1,267 points, which was 44.5 points better than the Lakers. Chaska/Chanhassen was third (1,077.5), followed by Shakopee (682), Waconia (679), Bloomington Jefferson (476.5) and Burnsville (341.5).
Ninth-grader Ethan Kosin led the Lakers at sections. He won both 200 freestyle with a time of 1:46.60 and the 500 freestyle (4:45.41). Junior Blake Wallen was tops in diving with 350.10 points.
The Lakers were third in all three relays. Seniors Zach Peterson and Levente Szabo and sophomores Kaiden Chenug and Victor Trinh teamed up in the 200 medley (1:44.91).
The 200 freestyle team consisted of Trinh, Kosin and juniors Owen Dwyer and Jackson Stout (1:31.22), while the 400 freestyle included Cheung, Peterson, Kosin and Dwyer (3:21.47).
Trinh finished second in both the 50 freestyle (22.52) and the 100 freestyle (49.91) for the Lakers, while Cheung was fifth in the 200 individual medley (2:06.23) and fourth in the 100 butterfly (54.87).
Prior Lake had four in the top 10 in the 500 freestyle. Ninth-grader Reese Haycraft was fourth (5:10,72), while ninth-grader Matt Ondracek took sixth (5:23.46) and sophomore Evan Schaible ended up 10th (5:34.40).
Ninth-grader Griffin Leining was fifth in the 100 butterfly (55.81), while Stout was sixth in the 50 freestyle (23.44) and junior Blake Viger ended up seventh in the 200 freestyle (1:57.93).
Other finishes for Prior Lake came from Dwyer in the 200 individual medley (8th, 2:07.65) and the 100 butterfly (9th, 56.78), Haycraft in the 200 freestyle (10th, 1:58.31), eighth-grader Braxton Helmers in the 100 backstroke (8th, 59.95) and the 200 individual medley (10th, 2:14.05), Szabo in the 100 breaststroke (8th, 1:09.15), Peterson in the 100 backstroke (9th, 1:0005), sophomore Michael Bremmer in the 100 breaststroke (9th, 1:09.83) and senior Matthew Weinberger in diving (9th, 207.20).
Prior Lake had two other relays finish in the top six. Helmers, Leining, senior Nathan Bickett and eighth-grader Owen Beaudette took sixth in the 200 medley (1:49.79), as did Viger, Bickett, Leining and Szabo in the 400 freestyle (1:37.37).
Stout, Viger, Haycraft and Bickett took seventh in the 400 freestyle relay (3:33.92).
Prior Lake followed the section true team with a 94-72 win over Burnsville in South Suburban Conference dual action Jan. 18. The Lakers improved to 4-1 in league duals.
Individual wins for Prior Lake came from Dwyer in the 50 freestyle (23.41) and the 100 backstroke (59.73), Trinh in the 100 breaststroke (1:08.56), Leining in the 200 freestyle (1:56.91), Kosin in the 100 butterfly (57.74), Helmers in the 100 freestyle (53.69) and Wallen in diving (219.25).
Winning relays were Dwyer, Kosin, Trinh and ninth-grader Phillip Khomyakov in the 200 medley (1:50.84), Bickett, Peterson, Szabo and Trinh in the 200 freestyle (1:37.87) and Viger, Dwyer, Leining and Trinh in the 400 freestyle (3:31.88).