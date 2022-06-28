Madeson Stalmer will be looking to get the Prior Lake dance team back on the state floor.
The Eau Claire, Wisconsin, native is the new head coach of the Lakers, taking over for Cristi Falkenberg, who helped guide the program to eight straight appearances in the Class 3A competition from 2013 to 2020.
Stalmer has been a coach at Apple Valley and Roseville High School and has been a fall coach at Irondale. She was a dancer at Eau Claire Memorial High School and is also head instructor for Just for Kix.
“Taking over a program with such great success is both an honor and a challenge,” Stalmer said. “I’m excited for the opportunity to work with these extremely talented and driven athletes. With an almost completely new coaching staff, we have endless opportunities to help this program reach its full potential.
“The success of the program over the last decade is undeniable, and I am so excited to continue that trajectory forward and help the program thrive,” Stalmer added.
Prior Lake has fallen short of making state in both jazz and high kick the last two seasons in Section 1AAA. The top-three teams make the state field and the Lakers have finished fourth in both dances behind perennial power Eastview, as well as Lakeville South and Lakeville North.
The Lakers have finished in the top six at state in jazz five times, including fifth-place finishes in 2017 and 2019 and sixth-place showings in 2016, 2018 and 2020.
Prior Lake finished 10th at state in both 2014 and 2015, and ended up 11th in 2013.
In high kick, the Lakers made state for the first time in program history in 2018, taking sixth. It was also sixth in 2020 and finished eighth in 2019.
“This winter season we are starting our journey to get our team back on the state floor,” Stalmer said. “The athletes are prepared to work harder than ever before. My goal as a coach is to facilitate their growth and development and give them the tools they need to flourish.
“I have high expectations for my dancers as I can see their potential and desire to fight,” Stalmer added. “This group of athletes is talented, enthusiastic and ready to work.”