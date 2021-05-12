The Prior Lake boys track team seems to reload every spring and that doesn't seem to have changed with a year off.
The Lakers were eighth in the team standings at the Class AA state meet in 2019 with 10 athletes competing. The only one who is back is senior Gabe Smit.
Last spring, the COVID-19 pandemic stopped Prior Lake's run of four straight Section 3AA crowns and five straight appearances in the Class 3A State True Team Meet. The Lakers have also won three of the last four South Suburban Conference Championships, taking second in 2019.
There were no spring sports across the state last spring due to the pandemic. Prior Lake is hoping a new cast of talent can emerge.
Smit is already the school record holder in the 1,600 and 3,200 meters. He was ninth in the state in the 1,600 in 2019.
Smit also led the Prior Lake boys cross country team to the unofficial state title last fall. There were no state competitions for all sports last fall.
The meet, not recognized by the Minnesota State High School League, was held Oct. 30 at Island Pine Golf Club in Atwater and was put on by the Twin Cities Running Club. Seniors Kyle Nordling, Blake Vander Weide and John Meagher and ninth-grader Hootie Hage were also part of that team.
So the Lakers distance crew looks to a be strength for coach Ken Klamm's track team. But there are other strengths too.
"We have good depth in sprints with one elite sprinter," Klamm said. "The field events and hurdlers were hurt most by missing last season. The technical events are simply a little behind and not very deep this season for us and across the state as well."
Senior Kyle McCullough has been one to watch in the mid-distance events for Prior Lake. Junior Justice Lee is leading the sprints, the 100 and the 200, along with seniors Tyler Shaver and Josh Keller, junior Drew Johnson and sophomore Grayson Spronk.
In the hurdles, senior Lane Reetz looks to lead the Lakers, along with senior Tommy Mestnik, who is also competing in the long, triple and high jumps with junior Tyrese Ossei.
Senior Jason LaGrange is one to watch for the Lakers in the throws, the shot put and the discus.
"We will continue compete for conference and section titles and hopefully send a large group to the state meet," Klamm said. "Though COVID-19 presents inherent challenges, our boys have been up to the task. There’s been no complaining and they come to practice everyday, work hard and have fun.
"Really, once a meet starts it doesn’t seem much different," Klamm added.
Prior Lake finished second in the SSC Relays May 11 in Shakopee with 193 points. Rosemount won the title (237).
Reetz won the 110 hurdles (15.56) for the Lakers and was second in the 300 hurdles (42.82). The 1,600 sprint medley team of Smit, Hage, Spronk and junior Ryan Horejsi (3:36.58) was also victorious.
Nordling, seniors John Ridgley and Joseph Fier and ninth-grader Kyle Rothmeyer were tops in the distance medley relay (11:12.46).
Hage had the second-best time in the 1,600 (4:32.59). The 4x100 relay team of Spronk, Johnson, Keller and Lee was also second (43.96), as was the 8x200 relay team of Fier, junior Anders Johnson and sophomores Aidan Gegenheimer and Dylan Hanson (3:18.78).
Ossei tied for second for the best mark in the high jump (5-10).
The SSC Championships are set for June 1-2 at Shakopee West Middle School. The Section 3AA meet will be June 9 and 11 on the Lakers' home track.
This year's Class AA state meet will be held June 18-19 at a site still to be determined.