Blake Wallen led the way for the Prior Lake boys swimming team at the Class AA state meet.
Making his first-career appearance, the sophomore ended up ninth overall in the diving competition with 351.7 points.
The Lakers ended up T23rd in the team standings with 26 points.
Edina won the team title with 302 points, followed by Chaska/Chanhassen (201), Eden Prairie (183), Minnetonka (168) and Maple Grove (161).
Last season, Prior Lake didn't have state qualifiers after winning the South Suburban Conference title with a perfect 9-0 record in duals.
The Lakers were again undefeated in league duals this winter, but got two relays and two individual swimmers, along with Wallen, to state in the Section 2AA meet back on March 12.
State diving was held March 18 at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center, while the swim portion was held the next day.
Prior Lake's 200 freestyle relay team of seniors Tyler Buss, Gunnar Anderson, Nicholas Wiedemann and Connor Thayer ended up 11th with a time of 1:28.32.
Thayer, Buss, sophomore Owen Dwyer and ninth-grader Kaiden Cheung made up the Lakers' 400 freestyle relay that finished 15th (3:15.10).
Thayer also competed in the 200 freestyle, finishing 16th (1:44.87). Senior Jackson Mishuk qualified in the 100 butterfly for Prior Lake and ended up 29th (52.56).
Lakeville South was highest finishing South Suburban Conference school taking 10th with 93 points.
Lakeville North tied for 13th (70), followed by Rosemount (T19th, 29), Eastview (26th, 19), Shakopee (27th, 15), Eagan (T34th, 6), Apple Valley (37th, 5) and Farmington (38th, 4).