Gabe Smit capped off his career on the Prior Lake boys track team in memorable fashion.
The senior dominated the distance events at the Class AA state meet at St. Michael-Albertville High School, winning the 3,200 meters June 17 and coming back two days later to capture the 1,600.
Smit led the Lakers to a program-best fifth-place finish in the team standings. The Lakers scored 32 points, which was 33 behind champion Rosemount. Hopkins was second (49), followed by Farmington (34) and Mounds View (33).
“Double (titles) was the goal,” Smit said.
This past fall, Smit was ranked No. 1 in the state most of the season in Class AA in the individual cross country rankings. He led the Lakers to the Section 3AA title, but there were no state competition for any sports in the fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
There was an unofficial state cross country meet Oct. 30 at Island Pine Golf Club in Atwater where Smit led the Lakers to the title.
The competition was put on by the Twin Cities Running Club. Smit finished runner-up in the 5,000-meter race behind Stillwater’s Ethan Vargas.
So with no state cross country meet, there was extra motivation for Smit on the track. He edged Benjamin Scheller of Chanhassen in the 1,600 by just under two seconds winning with a time of 4:17.76.
In the 3,200, Smit won with a time of 9:19.38, which was 0.27 ahead of Elliot McArthur of Mounds View.
“I wanted to come back stronger from what was taken away from me (in the fall),” Smit said. “All respect to Ben and everyone else, it was an awesome (1,600) race and great competition. I was very proud of everyone racing.
“After the 3200, I wasn’t feeling the greatest,” Smit added. “I don’t think I hydrated very well.”
Was there a weight lifted off Smit after winning the 3,200? Maybe a little, he said.
“We are all here to do the same thing,” Smit said. “We all want to race fast and race well. It’s nerve-wracking, obviously. It’s the state meet. But it’s fun to race against the top guys in the state.”
Smit was one of 12 Lakers competing at state. Others there included seniors Kyle Nordling, Lane Reetz and Tommy Mestnik, juniors Justice Lee, Christian Elert, Adnan Muhamad, Drew Johnson and Ryan Horejsi, sophomores Martin Owusu and Grayson Spronk and ninth-grader Derek Baptiste.
Reetz, Lee and Mestnik found the medal stand (top nine).
Reetz ended up sixth in the 110 hurdles with a time of 15.07. Mestnik was seventh in the long jump (20-9 1/2) and Lee was ninth in the 100 (10.98).
Mestnik, Johnson, Horejsi and Spronk made up the Lakers’ 4x200 relay that finished 15th (1:33.16). Nordling was 14th in the 3,200 (9:54.77), while Lee was 18th in the 200 (23.01).
Adnan ended up 13th in the 300 hurdles (41.88) for Prior Lake, while Baptiste competed in the pole vault, but he did not clear a height to earn a finish.
Elert and Owusu competed in the throws for the Lakers. Elert was 16th in the shot put (41-3 3/4), while Owusu fouled in his three attempts in the discus and did not have a finish.