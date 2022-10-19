Senior Alyssa Lam and junior Tianna Houske made a run at qualifying for state in doubles Oct. 18.

The two teamed up for the Prior Lake girls tennis team in the Section 2AA competition, losing a close three-setter in the semifinals to Maddie Prondzinski and Emilija Medzuikaite of Minnetonka (6-2, 3-6, 7-5).

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

