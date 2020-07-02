The Prior Lake Jays returned to the field July 1, opening the season against a Section 3B squad.
Chaska was able to pull out a 6-4 road win over the Jays in River Valley League action.
Prior Lake was supposed to open the season June 28, but its non-league game with Highland Park was rained out. It was rescheduled for the next night, but it had to be cancelled due to wet field conditions.
The Jays will take on another Section 3B opponent July 7 playing at Victoria, and will get Chaska again on the road July 9. Both contests start at 7:30 p.m.
Prior Lake is back home July 14 to take on Chanhassen, another section squad, at 7:30 p.m.
In the loss in the opener, Joe Loftus tried to power the Jays to victory finishing 4 for 5 with a solo home run and two runs scored. Sam Tanner finished 2 for 5 with an RBI, while Mitchell Goodwin had a hit and drove in a run.
T.J. Larson had two hits and a run scored. He also pitched three innings of relief and took the loss. He allowed three runs (one earned), while striking out five.
Ben Eisenberg worked four innings of relief for the Jays, giving up one run on four hits while striking out one. Ben Koopman started and worked two innings, allowing two runs on three hits with one strikeout.
It was a 3-3 game going into the top of seventh inning before Chaska scored twice to take the lead.
For more on the Jays, go to priorlakebaseball.com. Follow the on Twitter at @pljaysbaseball.
Go to mnbaseball.org for more information on the MBA, including their COVID-19 guidelines.