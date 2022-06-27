Drivers from as far as California and Florida came to Elko Speedway June 25 to race in the Automobile Racing Club of America Menards 250.
It was the biggest event of the season so far at the New Market track, with Sammy Smith of Johnston, Iowa, winning while Jesse Love of Menio Park, California, came in second.
The average speed in the 93.8-mile race, which is .375 miles around, was 71.098 mph.
Elko Speedway has mostly local drivers and, after three Saturdays of racing, points leaders have emerged in the five divisions — Late Models, Power Stocks, Thunder Cars, Legends and Bandoleros.
Three divisions raced June 25 before the Menards 250 with Jesse Fischer of Eagan winning the Power Stocks feature, while Brent Kane of Lonsdale claimed the Thunder Cars race and Owin Giles of New Market got the checkered flag in Late Models.
Michael Stoer of Prior Lake was fifth in the Power Stocks feature. Tony Holm of Prior Lake was fifth in Thunder Cars, while Adam Wiebusch of Shakopee was sixth.
Jeremy Wolff of Chaska ended up fourth in the Late Models feature, while Bryce Blohm of Prior Lake was 12th. Chad Walen of Prior Lake ended up 13th.
Through three weeks of racing, Walen leads the points race in Late Models with 293. Jacob Goede of Carver is second (276), followed by Wolff (265). Blohm is in the eighth spot (225).
Goede won the last eighth points titles in Late Models, while Walen was second last year
In Thunder Cars, Wiebusch is fifth in the points race (268), while Holm is ninth (168). Conrad Jorgenson of Lakeville is the leader (325).
Stoer is sitting third in points in Power Stocks (297), while Peyton Lechter of Prior Lake is 10th (192) and Dave Montour of Shakopee is 11th (166).
After two events in Bandoleros, Ayden Brockhouse of Shakopee is third in points (174), behind two drivers from Elko — Leighton Rose (181) and Danny Mann (180). Brockhouse was the points champion last summer.
His brother Ayrton Brockhouse is in ninth place (96) in the points race in Bandoleros.
In Legends, John Lemke of Savage is third in points (234) after two races, while Amanda Brockhouse of Shakopee is 10th (148). Baiden Heskett of Hastings is the leader (252).
For more on Elko Speedway, go to elkospeedway.com.