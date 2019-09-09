The Prior Lake girls swimming team dunked the competition at its own invitational Sept. 7.
The No. 7-ranked Lakers won seven of the 12 events with Mary O'Neil and Ella Knutson leading the way. The juniors each won two individual events.
Prior Lake finished with 611 team points, which was well ahead of runner-up Mankato West (403). Shakopee was third (299), followed by St. Peter (241), Cretin-Derham Hall (210) and Bloomington Jefferson (198).
The Lakers went into the invite off a 102-79 South Suburban Conference dual win at Apple Valley Sept. 5.
Prior Lake will look to go to 3-0 in SSC duals Sept. 12 at home versus Lakeville South. The Lakers are also in the league pool Sept. 19 at home versus Eagan. Both start at 6 p.m.
At the invite, Prior Lake won one relay and took second in two others. O'Neil, Knutson, sophomore Brooke Bauer and ninth-grader Halle Nelson teamed up to win the 400 freestyle with a time of 3:51.11.
O'Neil had times 2:00.11 and 5:42.46 respectively in winning the 200 and 500 freestyles. Knutson was tops in the 50 freestyle (24.92) and the 100 freestyle (56.04)
Eighth-grader Maria Soria won the 200 individual medley (2:15.48) for Prior Lake, while junior Sarah McDonald claimed the diving competition with 305.10 points.
Bauer, Soria, Knutson and sophomore Grace Netz finished second in the 200 medley relay (1:54.29), as did Nelson, Soria, O'Neil and sophomore Abby Mattila in the 200 freestyle relay (1:47.71).
Alaina Wolter was second in diving for the Lakers (297.75), as were Nelson in the 100 butterfly (1:02.74) and Soria in the 100 freestyle (58.18). Bauer and Netz were both runner-up in the 100 backstroke (1:03.31) and 100 breaststroke (1:09.62), respectively.
Other top-five individual finishes for Lakers included:
- Ninth-grader Isabel Ondracek in the 200 freestyle (4th, 2:06.44) and the 500 freestyle (3rd, 5.34.97)
- Senior Julia Ondracek in the 200 individual medley (5th, 2:28.32) and the 100 butterfly (4th, 1:04.19)
- Nelson in the 50 freestyle (3rd, 26.11) and the 100 backstroke (5th, 1:07.05).
- Bauer in the 100 freestyle (3rd, 58.56)
- Seventh-grader Lexi Nelson in the 100 freestyle (4th, 58.63)
- Eighth-grader Gabi Sentryz in the 500 freestyle (4th, 5:45.51)
- Junior Ainsey Clayton in the 100 backstroke (4th, 1:05.86)
In the win over Apple Valley, Prior Lake swept all three relays and won eight of 12 events.
Clayton, Soria, O'Neil and Knutson teamed up to win the 200 medley relay (1:51.43), as did Knutson, Mattila, Soria and Halle Nelson in the 200 freestyle relay (1:44.65) and Knutson, Netz, Nelson and O'Neil in the 400 freestyle relay (3:50.46).
O'Neil won both the 200 individual medley (2:15.57) and the 100 freestyle (54.71). Soria in the 100 breaststroke (1:10.42), Knutson in the 50 freestyle (25.18) and Halle Nelson in the 200 freestyle (2:36.86) each were winners.
Individual runner-up finishes for Prior Lake went to:
- Sentryz in the 200 freestyle (2:41.40)
- Lexi Nelson in the 200 individual medley(2:27.37)
- McDonald in diving (177.20)
- Senior Gabby Jenson in the 100 butterfly (1:04.31)
- Bauer in the 500 freestyle (5:29.63)
- Junior Hannah Quan in the 100 backstroke (1:06.31)
- Eighth-grader Kaia Gastony in the100 breaststroke (1:20.34).
Prior Lake will also compete in the Duals in the Pool Invitational in Hutchinson Sept. 21 starting at 10 a.m.