The Prior Lake girls basketball team earned its third straight road win Feb. 18, and that's a good sign.
The Lakers will more than likely need to win three straight road games in the upcoming Section 2AAAA tournament to win the title.
Senior Haidyn Pitsch scored 15 points for Prior Lake in a 59-51 South Suburban Conference win at Eastview. The Lakers will end the regular season Feb. 21 at home versus Burnsville in league play at 7 p.m.
Playoff brackets come Feb. 22 and the Lakers are looking like the No. 5 seed at this seed point, which means they could open the playoffs Feb. 26 at Shakopee (16-9).
The Lakers (11-14 overall, 8-9 in the SSC) won on the Sabers' home floor back on Jan. 7, earning 52-44 victory. Shakopee returned the favor Feb. 7 with a 60-57 win on Prior Lake's home court.
Sixth-ranked Chaska (21-4) will get the No. 1 seed in the section, likely followed by No. 10 Eden Prairie (15-10) and Minnetonka (16-9).
Other teams in the field include Edina (9-15), Chanhassen (11-13) and Bloomington Jefferson (5-20).
Semifinal play is Feb. 29, with the title game March 6. The higher seed is at home in all three rounds. Shakopee is the defending champion.
In the win over Eastview, the Lakers overcame some hot shooting by the Lightning early in the game. Eastview made 4 3-pointers in the first eight minutes of the contest.
Prior Lake won the second half after trailing by 3 points at the break, outscoring the Lightning 37-26.
Junior Ellie Albrecht was also in double figures or Prior Lake with 10 points. Junior Chanel Kallevig scored 9 and junior Tatum Brostrum had 7.
Junior Emily Kulstad chipped in 6 points for the Lakers, followed by ninth-grader Lauren Pawlyshyn with 5, junior Kate Trachsel with 4 and junior Abby Kuboushek with 3.