The Prior Lake boys swimming team earned a spot in the big pool once again.
The Lakers qualified for the Class AA State True Team for the sixth time in seven seasons Jan. 18 with a third-place finish in the Section 2AA True Team competition at Hidden Oaks Middle School.
The eight section winners make the state field, along with four wildcard teams. Three teams from Section 2AA made the field, including No. 3-ranked Minnetonka and No. 2 Chaska/Chanhassen.
Minnetonka won the section crown with 1,435.5 points, while Chaska/Chaska finished second with 1,210 points, followed by the Lakers (1,085). Shakopee was fourth (843), ahead of Bloomington Jefferson (678), Bloomington Kennedy (513.5) and Burnsville (232).
The State True Team is Jan. 28 at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center at 5 p.m.
Prior Lake also improved to 6-0 in South Suburban Conference duals Jan. 21 with a 98-86 win at Eastview.
The Lakers' final three league duals are at No. 9-ranked Eagan Jan. 28, at home to Burnsville Jan. 31 and at Apple Valley Feb. 4. All three start at 6 p.m.
At the section true team, junior Tyler Buss led the way for the Lakers. He had the team's two highest individual finishes, taking second in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:01.33 and finishing fourth in the 200 individual medley (2:01.71).
Junior Gunnar Anderson also had a top-five finish for Prior Lake taking fifth in the 100 freestyle (50.20). He was also ninth in the 50 freestyle (22.93). Junior Nicholas Archambault was seventh in the 100 backstroke (59.80).
Senior Jaden Chant was seventh in the 200 freestyle (1:51.74), while junior Connor Thayer was eighth (1:53.13). Chant was also seventh in the 100 freestyle (50.71), while senior Owen Mattila was ninth (51.33).
Thayer was seventh in the 500 freestyle (5:06.96), while sophomore Levente Szabo was ninth in the 100 breaststroke (1:07.87)
Eighth-grader Kaiden Cheung was 10th in the 200 individual medley (2:10.28) for Prior Lake, as was junior Jackson Mishuk in the 100 butterfly (56.05) and sophomore Alex Beck in the 100 breaststroke (10th, 1:08.03).
In diving, ninth-grader Blake Wallen was seventh (326.30), and senior James Haas was eighth (310.35).
All three of Prior Lake's relays were in the top four. The 200 medley team of Archambault, Buss, Mishuk and Anderson was fourth (1:42.10), as was the 400 freestyle team of Chant, Buss, Mattila and junior Nick Wiedemann (3:23.72). The 200 freestyle team of Chant, Anderson, Mattila and Thayer finished fifth (1:33.55).
In the win over Eastview, the Lakers won two of three relays. Anderson, Chant, Buss and and Mattila teamed up to win the 400 freestyle (3:29.19), and Mattila, Wiedemann, Thayer and Buss made of the winning 200 freestyle squad (1:34.10).
Individual Laker wins went to Buss in the 200 freestyle (1:54.96), Chant in the 200 individual medley (2:09.25) and Thayer in the 100 freestyle (52.83).
Archambault, Chant, Mishuk and Anderson were runner-up in the 200 medley relay (1:46.02), as were Cheung in the 200 freestyle (1:56.20), Wallen in diving (189.20), Mattila in the 100 butterfly (57.19). Wiedemann in the 100 freestyle (53.07), Buss in the 500 freestyle (5:19.85) and eighth-grader Jack Clay in the 100 backstroke (1:01.84).
The Section 2AA meet starts Feb. 19 with the prelims, with the finals Feb. 21. Diving is held Feb. 20, and all three days are at Pioneer Ridge Middle School in Chaska.
The Class AA state meet is Feb. 27-29 at its annual site, the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center.