The Prior Lake football team was efficient in winning its fourth straight game to open the season.
Senior Luke Crosby threw for 136 yards and a touchdown and senior Grayson Spronk rushed for three scores in the No. 3-ranked Lakers' 31-10 home win over Lakeville North Sept. 23.
The Panthers scored on a 1-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter to cut Prior Lake's lead to 21-14. But the Lakers had an answer.
Crosby hit senior Nate Bodine on a 41-yard scoring strike to push the lead back out to two touchdowns. Senior Logan Lehrer later iced the game with a 21-yard field goal.
Prior Lake (4-0) rushed for 185 toal yards with Spronk leading the way with 23 carries for 114 yards. He had scoring of 2 and 5 yards in the first half to give the Lakers a 14-7 lead at the break.
Spronk scored from a yard out in the third quarter to put his team up 21-7.
Senior Joey Krouse carried 15 times for 59 yards for Prior Lake and also caught three passes for 81 yards. Crosby finished 5 of 5 passing with his other completion a 13-yarder to Spronk.
Defensively, senior Bruce Soukup led the Lakers with 12 tackles. Seniors Aidan Gegeheimer and Martin Owusu both had seven, while senior Aidan McGowan and Krouse each had six.
McGowan had Prior Lake's only sack.
Through four games, Soukup leads the Lakers with 28 tackles, followed by McGowan (24), senior Drew Hammerstrom (24), Krouse (23), Gegenheimer (20) and senior Jack Gilbert (20).
Owusu and Soukup lead in sacks with two apiece, while Hammerstrom has a team-best two interceptions.
On offense, Spronk has 432 yards on the ground and a team-high eight touchdowns. Crosby has completed half of his passes through four games (14 for 28) for 232 yards and a touchdown.
Krouse has 177 yards on the ground and a team-best 89 receiving yards on five catches. Sophomore Levi Eiter has 137 yards rushing and a touchdown.
Lehrer has been solid in the kicking game, making 4 of 4 fields goals and 14 of 15 extra points through five games.
Prior Lake is at Eden Prairie in Week 5 (Sept. 30), and will return home Oct. 7 to take on Lakeville South, the defending Class 6A state champions.
The Lakers will be at Rosemount Oct. 14. The unbeaten Irish (4-0) beat Eden Prairie Sept. 22, winning at home 14-7. Prior Lake ends the regular season Oct. 20 at Park.
The Class 6A playoff bracket comes out Oct. 21 and will be available at mshsl.org.
Prior Lake will be seeded with the seven other Section 6AAAAAA teams, which includes Eden Prairie (3-1), Shakopee (3-1), Minnetonka (3-1), Burnsville (2-2), Wayzata (2-2), Edina (0-4) and Hopkins (0-4).
So a Lakers' win over Eden Prairie would go a long way in getting the team the No. 1 seed in the section. Three of four of Prior Lake's wins have come against section teams, beating Hopkins (43-0), Shakopee (24-16) and Edina (24-9).