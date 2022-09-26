Luke Crosby

Senior Luke Crosby completed all five his passes for 136 yards and a touchdown in Prior Lake's 31-10 home win over Lakeville North Sept. 23.

 Photo by Tom Schardin

The Prior Lake football team was efficient in winning its fourth straight game to open the season.

Senior Luke Crosby threw for 136 yards and a touchdown and senior Grayson Spronk rushed for three scores in the No. 3-ranked Lakers' 31-10 home win over Lakeville North Sept. 23.

