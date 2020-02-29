The Prior Lake boys basketball team earned a share of the South Suburban Conference title Feb. 28
The No. 10-ranked Lakers took over in the second half en route to a 76-60 home win over Lakeville North. It was Prior Lake's eighth straight win, a first-ever SSC crown.
The Lakers (18-7 overall) finished with a 15-3 league record, tying for the top spot with No. 2 Eastview and No. 9 Shakopee.
Next for Prior Lake is the Section 2AAAA tournament, which starts March 4 with quarterfinal play. The Lakers earned the No. 4 seed and will face fifth-seeded Minnetonka (12-14) at home at 7 p.m.
Prior Lake beat the Skippers 89-68 way back on Dec. 5.
Top-ranked Eden Prairie (26-0) earned the No. 1 seed and will face eighth-seeded Chanhassen (6-20) in the first round. Eighth-ranked Chaska (23-3) is seeded No. 2 and opens with seventh-seeded Bloomington Jefferson (9-16), while third-seeded Shakopee (21-5) will face sixth-seeded Edina (13-13).
Semifinal play is at the site of the highest seed remaining March 7 starting at noon, with the second game at 2:30 p.m. The title game is also at the higher seed March 13 at 7 p.m.
Eden Prairie beat Prior Lake 62-45 in the title game last year.
In the win over Lakeville North, senior Dawson Garcia led the Lakers with 22 points. Seniors Tyree Ihenacho and Dylan Bair were also in double figures with 17 and 11 points, respectively.
Junior Tommy Mestnik chipped in 9 points, while sophomore Malcolm Jones scored 8 and senior DJ Doyen had 6.